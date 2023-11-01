Tottenham Hotspur are expected to bolster their new regime under Ange Postecoglou with signings across the squad, and while the backline has been impressive this season, there is work still to be done in that department.

Topping the Premier League table after ten matches, all is well down the N17, though Postecoglou will be eager to cement this new position of power, and to do so the squad's depth will need deepening.

Tottenham transfer targets - Marc Guehi

According to a report from The Sun last week, Arsenal are considering a move for talented Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, though the England international is also attracting the attention of Manchester City, Chelsea (who sold him to the Eagles for £18m two years ago) and Tottenham.

As per the piece, Guehi would garner a sum of at least £50m for his services - the fee that the Eagles recouped with the sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in 2019 - and while the Gunners appear to be frontrunners at this stage, Postecoglou would love nothing more than to enrich his ranks at Mikel Arteta's expense.

It is stressed that Palace will not entertain his sale until the end of the season, though this shouldn't be a problem for a Spurs side who are equipped in that department, for the time being, at least.

Marc Guehi's style of play

Eric Dier is poised to drape the curtain on his lengthy Tottenham career in 2024, having joined the club from Sporting Lisbon in 2014 for around £4m and having now completed 360 matches, playing a prominent role over the past decade.

With the 29-year-old's contract set for expiry at the end of the season, having yet to feature for Postecoglou this term, it looks a certainty that Dier is headed for the exit, and a replacement will be required.

Guehi, aged 23, would be the perfect upgrade, having made 93 appearances for the Selhurst Park side and earned praise by former England U21 teammate Josef Bursik for being an "absolute tank" in the rearguard.

In the Premier League this season, the seven-cap star has completed 90% of his passes across nine outings, making 5.1 ball recoveries and 4.6 clearances per game and coming out on top during 70% of his ground duels - metrics fit for a place in a side such as Tottenham's.

As per FBref, the £50k-per-week ace ranks among the top 15% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for successful take-ons per 90, showcasing his robustness and energy.

Dier, by contrast, ranks in just the bottom 38% in that regard and has fallen out of the international picture under Gareth Southgate, with journalist Ryan Taylor stating that the long-serving asset is "nowhere near the required level for what Spurs are trying to achieve".

Such a presence like Guehi would then be perfect alongside Micky van de Ven in the Spurs defence, with the £43m summer signing from Wolfsburg among the most agile in the business, with former head of Ajax talent development Ruben Jongkid claiming that he has "world-class potential" and "never seen" before speed for a centre-half.

This is evidenced through the Dutchman's ranking among the top 3% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for successful take-ons and the top 9% for progressive carries per 90.

Guehi has been described as a “beast" at the back by talent scout Jacek Kulig, and he has been immense in a Palace backline that has been noted for its resilience and togetherness, and despite his erstwhile Chelsea tag, the titan could be the perfect option to bolster Postecoglou's burgeoning outfit.