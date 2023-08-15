Highlights Spurs could spend £69m on replacing Harry Kane this summer.

A 'generational talent' from Italy is noted as one option for Daniel Levy and co.

It's a move that could pan out like Dejan Kulusevski's.

Tottenham Hotspur started life without Harry Kane with a 2-2 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium against Brentford to commence the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, and there were definitely promising signs.

Ange Postecoglou was appointed earlier this summer and has been working hard to rectify the litany of issues, with Spurs' 63 goals conceded the sixth-heaviest tally in the division last year.

Kane's £100m move to Bayern Munich was confirmed last week, and the esteemed England international's absence leaves a puncture in Tottenham's attack - he is, after all, the club's record goalscorer and England's highest international scorer.

The season-opener against Brentford was a reminder that Spurs have weapons from multiple angles, and Postecoglou will be deadset on threading cohesion and unity into the squad for a lasting period.

Who could replace Harry Kane at Tottenham?

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been earmarked for transfer over the duration of the summer, perhaps an acceptance that the London club would ultimately have to acquiesce to Kane's departure.

And in recent days, Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that the Serb could be on Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy's shortlist, though the Old Lady would demand a fee of €80m (£69m) for the 23-year-old.

How many goals has Dusan Vlahovic scored?

The £215k-per-week forward's time in Turin has not quite gone according to plan, with just 23 goals scored from 63 outings since Vlahovic completed a transfer from Juventus' Serie A rivals Fiorentina for £67m in January 2022.

He is a born goalscorer, however, and the rediscovery of his shooting boots is a matter of when, not if; during the 2020/21 campaign, with La Viola, Vlahovic scored 21 goals from 37 league matches before plundering 17 goals from 22 games in 2021/22 before moving to the Allianz Stadium.

Micah Richards, speaking to BBC Radio Five Live in 2021, said: “He is lightning. It’s ridiculous. He has got 16 in 18 this season. His left foot is like a wand. I am telling you now, he is everything, he is everything you need.”

And while he has not been at his best of late, the 21-cap international - with 13 goals - would be a deadly asset for Postecoglou, who could provide him with respite from Juventus' sticky situation and tempt him with a starring role to spearhead the side's resurgence.

Hailed for having the ability to be a “generational talent” by journalist Emmet Gates, the Belgrad-born phenom could replicate the path his former teammate Dejan Kulusevski took and make the journey onto English shores to kickstart his career, with the Swede completing a £25m permanent transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from Juve after spending 18 months with the side on loan.

Lauded as a "constant danger" during his time in Italy by Marco Bonetti, the 23-year-old scored seven goals and assists apiece during his last full season with Juve before joining Spurs and dazzling across the latter phase of the 21/22 campaign, landing five goals and eight assists from just 14 starting displays.

His impressive performances were hindered by Tottenham's instability and tumult over the past year, also sidelined for ten matches due to injury last season, but he is undoubtedly an exciting talent who could continue to make waves and serve as a centrepiece under Spurs' Australian manager.

Vlahovic could be enticed to make the same move, and after issues and strife in Turin, serving as the talisman for Tottenham could be the perfect move to finally ignite his career.