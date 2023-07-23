Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing up Dusan Vlahovic as a potential Harry Kane replacement should the England forward leave north London this summer, according to Rudy Galetti.

Is Harry Kane leaving Spurs?

The worst kept secret this summer is Kane's willingness to leave Tottenham in the transfer window.

Having been with club since 2009, Kane has been one of the Spurs' greatest ever players, managing a staggering 280 goals in 435 matches with the Lilywhites.

However, despite being one of the Premier League's best goalscorers, he is yet to lift a trophy with Tottenham and is keen to leave north London in search of silverware this summer.

Bayern Munich are the front-runners for his signature and have been persistent in their pursuit of the 29-year-old up to this point, with Thomas Tuchel desperate to bring Kane to Bavaria.

Die Roten are well aware of the fact that Kane's contract expires in 2024, meaning Spurs could lose him for free next summer. There was hope at Tottenham that he may sign a new deal with the Lilywhites, but that appears to be out of the question at present.

As a result of such uncertainty, new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou needs to prepare for the possibility of Kane's exit and journalist Galetti believes that Tottenham could turn to Vlahovic in the event of Kane's departure.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Galetti stated: "As just told, Tottenham are targeting Dusan Vlahovic as replacement number one in the event of the farewell of Harry Kane. The Serbian player could leave Juventus in the summer transfer window for around €80m and the Bianconeri are absolutely open to listen to proposals for him.

"Spurs are on the verge of taking the first steps to better understand the room for negotiation with the Italian club, because the price tag is considered too high. Tottenham would like to lower the request during talks."

A fee of roughly £68m for the forward is large but would likely be a fair bit less than the sum Tottenham would receive if Kane were to leave.

It appears that a deal for Vlahovic, who has been hailed as a "machine", is totally dependent on Kane's future and Spurs will not enter the market for Vlahovic should their talismanic forward stay put.

However, interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain has been reported already this window, so Spurs may run out of time to get a deal done should the Kane saga rumble on late into the window.

Vlahovic has scored 61 goals in 140 Serie A matches during spells at Fiorentina and Juventus, but only managed ten last season for the Old Lady.

Who are Spurs signing?

Vlahovic is not the only name being linked with the Lilywhites this summer and Spurs have already been very busy in the market so far.

Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro have both had their loans made permanent, while James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon have all arrived at the club as well.

However, Postecoglou is not finished in the market yet and is keen on bringing in some defensive reinforcements this summer.

Bundesliga centre-backs Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven have been strongly linked with Spurs but nothing concrete is on the table as of yet. Spurs are about to sign a defender but it's one for the future in Blackburn's 18-year-old Ashley Phillips for £3m.