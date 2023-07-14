Dusan Vlahovic isn't a target for Tottenham Hotspur this summer due to Harry Kane's continued presence according to Dean Jones.

Which club is interested in Dusan Vlahovic?

Vlahovic is reportedly a target for a number of top European sides this summer.

The striker joined Italian giants Juventus in January 2022 from Fiorentina for a fee reportedly in the region of £67m. The forward opted for the move to the 'Old Lady' instead of a move to Premier League side Arsenal.

Since his arrival in Turin, the forward has played 63 games, scoring 23 and assisting six. However, last season was one of the most difficult in the forward's career, with him only managing 14 goals in 42 appearances.

His former sides president Rocco Commisso has been one of the loudest critics of the Serbian, stating earlier this season:

"We paid €15 million combined for Arthur Cabral and Luka Jovic and they have already scored 20 goals in the three competitions we play in. Vlahovic, on the other hand, has scored 10 goals in Turin, two of which were penalties. He has exactly half [the number of goals] of our two forwards. And amidst all of this, we earned €70m. The Cabral-Jovic deal was excellent for us, unlike the Juventus deal for Vlahovic."

Despite a disappointing campaign last time out, a number of top European sides remain interested in acquiring the "monster" striker, with reports stating that Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are all looking at potentially bringing the forward to their clubs ahead of next season.

There have also been reports that London side Tottenham Hotspur are ready to join the race for the highly-rated forward should Harry Kane leave this summer. However, journalist Jones stated on The Football Terrace's Done Deal show that he isn't "convinced" by the north London club's reported interest, with the club intent on keeping star player Kane this summer.

"The Tottenham interest, I’m not convinced by. I mean Vlahovic has been talked about for a while now in terms of Tottenham and it goes back to last season, the guy who’s doing their transfers has the Juventus links and such. Look, Harry Kane is still at Tottenham, Tottenham aren’t actually looking at Harry Kane replacements at the moment because he is still there and they don’t intend to lose him.”

Where will Vlahovic go this summer?

There seems to be three clear options for the Serbian this summer.

The first one is to stay at Juventus. The club spent big on the forward 18 months ago and despite not hitting the lofty heights he reached at Fiorentina, Vlahovic still has the support of a number of big names associated with the side. Current manager Massimiliano Allegri has argued that the striker just needs time, saying to DAZN:

"Vlahovic just needs to stay calm, Every now and then, he uses up too much energy, so he has to just take it easy. Once he is able to learn that game management, he will be less hasty when the ball arrives and more clinical in finishing. Let's not forget he’s only been at Juventus for a year, he is doing well and has everything it takes to improve."

It would have to be a big sacrifice from the Serbian however, with the Old Lady currently suffering sanctions for financial breaches, which most recently resulted in the club being banned from this season's Conference League tournament.

Should Vlahovic seek a new beginning, a potential move to Chelsea is reportedly on the cards. According to the Evening Standard, the Blues have made contact with the representatives of the player to sound out the details about a potential move.

The club have already added two forwards this window in Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, and as such the club are only willing to pay €60m (£51.5m) to acquire the forward who could potentially give the Chelsea forward line a new dynamic as they look to refresh their attack.

French side PSG are also interested in the forward, with reports suggesting that the Ligue 1 champions are the player's preferred destination. The forward is just waiting for the first formal offer from the Parisians, with a potential loan deal that includes a buy clause already being ruled out by the Turin club. It could be a big move for PSG who are trying to keep star Kylian Mbappe at the club, with one of the forwards demands being the arrival of a striker to move Mbappe out of the lone striker role.

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG know the conditions of the deal and it is in their hands to make the deal happen.