Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is believed to have earmarked Bayer Leverkusen centre-half Edmond Tapsoba as the club’s prime target this summer.

What’s the latest on Edmond Tapsoba to Tottenham?

That’s according to renowned transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed on his Here We Go Podcast that Spurs have prioritised the signing of the 24-year-old after sending scouts to observe him in action.

With a purported transfer value of £45m, Tapsoba would not come cheap but could be an astute investment considering the significance of the current transfer window - Levy simply has to hit the mark and close the distance to those at the forefront of the Premier League.

Romano said: “I keep saying that Tapsoba is a priority target because they [Spurs] love Tapsoba. Tottenham scouts have been there many times this year to follow Tapsoba. So, he is a player they really love and they feel is perfect for Premier League football.”

“He is a leader. So, there are many factors in a deal and Tottenham think he is a fantastic option."

Should Tottenham sign Edmond Tapsoba?

Search under every nook and every cranny, and it will be difficult to find a Spurs supporter contented with the current state of affairs in the defensive third at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After conceding 63 goals in the 22/23 Premier League season and suffering a disastrous close to the campaign that saw the fiery dismissal of Antonio Conte and an eighth-placed finish - meaning no European football next term - major surgery is needed.

So the time is now for a defensive force to waltz into London and galvanise the Lilywhites into action, and with the "dangerous" - as said by former Die Werkself sporting director Rudi Voller - Tapsoba's signature the coveted goal for manager Ange Postecoglou, he could look to emulate the deal for Heung-min Son eight years ago.

There might be a sense of incredulity at this claim. Son is a forward, Tottenham's malaise is woven into the defensive struggles - where is the applicability?

Well, arriving from Leverkusen for a reported £22m in 2015, the South Korean star arrived in the early phase of Tottenham's notable offensive fluidity, with Harry Kane's emergence, the acquisitions of Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen and indeed Son all coming in a two-year period (2013 - 2015).

Spearheaded by Mauricio Pochettino's positive brand of football, Tottenham's trophy cabinet remains absent of silverware as the elusive hunt for a major honour continues to evade the Premier League side, but the goals rained like shellfire, with the cub's 58-goal return in the season prior to Son's arrival bettered ever since - with the divisional top scorers awarded in 16/17.

Which is why, with the Lilywhites at a crossroads, returning to the same club to sign a defender who could catalyse the backline just like Son instrumentally contributed to the newfound offensive vigour, could be an auspicious road to traverse.

Said to be "solid as a rock" by Jacek Kulig, Tapsoba would have such an effect due to his dynamism and imposing stature, with the 6 foot 4 "sensation" - as he has been hailed by Raphael Honigstein - winning 64% of his ground duels in the German top-flight last term and averaging three clearances per game, as per Sofascore.

And his ball-playing prowess is a cut above the throngs of defenders in Europe, evidenced by FBref, with the £37k-per-week titan ranking among the top 15% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 10% for passes attempted, the top 5% for progressive passes, the top 8% for progressive carries and the top 6% for successful take-ons per 90.

The 34-cap international would be a "monster" under Postecoglou, as dubbed by talent scout Antonio Mango, with the Australian manager's inclination to play free-flowing, possession-based football aligning with Tapsoba's aptitude on the ball.

Rebuilding the strength of the defence with 'monstrous' figures capable of dazzling with their passing is a surefire way to return to the top, and Tapsoba must be signed this summer to kickstart the new chapter down the N17.