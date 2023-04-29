Tottenham Hotspur could look to get rid of Emerson Royal, Davinson Sanchez and Hugo Lloris this summer as part of a squad clearout, according to journalist Alex Crook.

What's the latest news involving the Tottenham Hotspur trio?

Recently, Emerson Royal's agent and father Emerson Zulu has said on the La Charla podcast via The Evening Standard that the Brazilian defender could look to try and force an exit from Tottenham this summer, stating:

“There is a great possibility that Emerson will leave Tottenham. We believe it’s time for him to take a bigger leap and to go to a team that fights for titles. I think he fits a giant like Real Madrid.”

Colombian outlet Antena 2 has also claimed that Spurs defender Sanchez may also be set to depart north London in the off-season, revealing that La Liga side Sevilla have shown an interest in bringing the 26-year-old to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

As per Football Insider, the Lilywhites are also believed to have drawn up a four-man shortlist to replace veteran goalkeeper Lloris heading into next term, with David Raya, Mike Maignan, Robert Sanchez and Dean Henderson earmarked as potential replacements for the Nice-born stopper.

All three players earn around £205,000 combined at Hotspur Way; however, journalist Crook thinks that the trio could be sold on following their part in Spurs' underwhelming 2022/23 campaign.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said: "Tottenham fans probably have a list of players to sell to be honest. People like Emerson Royal, Davinson Sánchez, I also think the goalkeeper is a big issue.

"Hugo Lloris was dreadful in the first half against Newcastle, he didn't even come out for the second half.”

Who else could leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

Out of everyone, Spurs talisman Harry Kane has received the most high-profile coverage over a potential departure this summer, with Manchester United and Chelsea both keen on securing his signature, as per The Daily Mail.

Bayern Munich also remain interested in Kane as they look for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, as per Sky Sports.

Lucas Moura is out of contract at the end of this term while Tottenham have still yet to make a decision on the future of loanees Dejan Kulusevski, Arnaut Danjuma and Clement Lenglet.

Come the off-season, whoever becomes Spurs' new manager will have plenty of groundwork to do ahead of 2023/24 as they look to shape their squad ahead of the new campaign.