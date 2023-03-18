Tottenham Hotspur had to share the spoils in their Premier League clash with Southampton this afternoon at St Mary's after conceding two late second-half goals and there is no doubt Antonio Conte will be absolutely furious with his team.

The Lilywhites will find themselves looking over their shoulders in the top-flight table with Newcastle United hot on their tails, just two points behind in fifth with two games in hand which could have a huge effect on the North Londoners' pursuit to retain their Champions League qualifying spot over the remaining ten games.

Despite having equal possession (50%) with their hosts, Spurs had fewer shots on target (3 v 7), fewer big chances (3 v 2) and fewer accurate passes (385 v 376) which was a testament to the game that unfolded on the south coast this afternoon.

In the first half, the game got off to a slow start for both sides with the visitors suffering two injury concerns as both Richarlison and Ben Davies hobbled off the pitch within the first 45 minutes, however, a goal from Pedro Porro gave Tottenham the lead in the final moments before the half-time whistle was blown.

In the second half, Saints came to life early when Che Adams scored an equaliser in the 46th minute, but the home side's efforts were quickly nullified when the inevitable Harry Kane scored just 19 minutes later with Ivan Perisic following up with a third.

Another goal from Theo Walcott gave Saints hope that they could get back into the game, before a penalty - gifted by Pape Matar Sarr in the first minute of extra time - was comfortably converted by James Ward-Prowse to end the game 3-3.

Indeed, Spurs supporters will be absolutely livid with the late midfield substitution's carelessness, however, Eric Dier was the true villain throughout the clash and was ultimately a complete liability.

How did Eric Dier get on vs Southampton?

Conte has put a lot of faith into the Spurs defender this season and given Dier more opportunities than most to prove himself in the team, only for the England international to repay him with constant lacklustre and mistake-ridden performances.

This afternoon's clash with Southampton should've been another wake-up call for Conte and the Spurs hierarchy in terms of the improvements needed in the team and in the defensive set-up specifically.

Over his 90-minute performance, the £85k-per-week flop lost 60% of his duels, completed no tackles, failed to block any shots on goal and was dribbled past twice, with his 6.2 match rating, as per Sofascore, the lowest of any starting player for the visitors.

Spurs have now conceded more goals than any of their fellow Premier League teams inside the top half (40) which is further proof that the current defence is not working, with Dier making 25 starts over 28 league games in the centre-back position.

With that being said, Conte has his hands tied when it comes to unleashing another experienced defender instead of Dier, however, if the Spurs boss wants to finish the season inside the top four they will desperately need to find a resolution to their habit of leaking goals.