Saturday evening confirmed several things for Tottenham Hotspur.

One, Harry Kane's £100m transfer to Bayern Munich is not the world-ending scenario some have feared.

And two, manager Ange Postecoglou's freshly implemented system tantalises an exciting, refreshing new chapter for the club.

Dispatching Manchester United 2-0 after opening the seasonal account with a battling 2-2 draw against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium has hinted that goals and points will flow this term, but there remains space, unequivocally, for a new forward.

Richarlison has led the line for the opening two matches, whilst young striker Alejo Veliz, aged 19, has penned a £13m deal from Argentinian outfit Rosario Central.

What's the latest on Ernest Nuamah to Tottenham?

According to Football Insider, Spurs are preparing a formal offer for Danish side FC Nordsjaelland's teenage forward Ernest Ernest Nuamah, with the Daily Mail claiming he is rated at £22m.

Premier League rivals Burnley, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United are also interested, so Postecoglou and co will have to act swiftly and incisively to secure his services this month.

How good is Ernest Nuamah?

The dynamic Ghana sensation, who can play across both wings and centrally, has started the 2023/24 campaign with aplomb, scoring four goals and providing one assist from four matches in the Danish Superliga.

Still only 19 years of age, this follows an impressive breakthrough season where Nuameh plundered 15 goals and four assists from 34 matches for Nordsjaelland across all competitions.

Profiling the youngster, his former manager Flemming Pedersen said:

“Ernest is first and foremost a dribbler. He is incredibly fast, has a huge acceleration, and a good agility. He is primarily left-footed, but can also use the right. He is a great individualist with tremendous power, who has great potential to also become a skilled team player.”

While he is not naturally a forward, preferring to utilise his blistering speed and force as a forward-surging vehicle out wide, Nuamah, who has also been dubbed the "Ghanaian Flash" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, boasts an average Sofascore rating of 7.53 in the league this term, having complemented his prolific return with two shots per game and a crisp pass success rate of 83%.

Given his ability to flourish both wide and as a centre-forward, Nuamah could prove to surpass Richarlison's presence with the Lilywhites, with the Brazilian forward only scoring three goals and supplying four assists from 37 outings since completing a £60m transfer from Everton in July 2022.

The 44-cap international only managed to record a score of 6.73 across 21 Premier League appearances last season, taking just one shot per game and completing 73% of his passes.

With Kane gone for pastures news, Richarlison might feel he has a new lease of life under Postecoglou's wing, and while he has indeed started the first two games this year in the talismanic role, an average rating of just 6.5, taking one shot each match, hardly evokes confidence following a disappointing introduction to life in north London.

Nuamah might be young and inexperienced, but he looks to be a true talent and if he can retain his cutting edge with a move to Postecoglou's project, Tottenham might unveil the perfect new attacking outlet to cement a starring role, surpassing Richarlison.