Tottenham Hotspur have left many around the game baffled by their decision to stick with Fabio Paratici following the latest announcement on his ban.

Will Spurs appeal Paratici's ban?

The Italian director of football was told on Wednesday that his ban from Italian football had been extended to worldwide football with immediate effect.

Spurs relayed the news on Wednesday evening with a statement of their own defending their decision to upload an interview with the Italian to their social media platforms the night before.

But what was evident from the statement was that the club were not parting ways with the 50-year-old just yet despite his ban preventing him from doing his job.

Speaking on TalkSport, Alex Crook has claimed many around the game have been left stunned by Tottenham's decision to stick with Paratici as they decide whether or not to appeal the updated ban:

"I mentioned already that he can't get involved in any managerial appointment. I think he can still do some menial day-to-day tasks at Tottenham.

"The big question I would have [is]... is Paratici worth all this hassle? Has he done a good enough job for Spurs that's actually worth fighting to keep in the first place?

"I know a lot of people in the game away from Spurs, at other Premier League clubs, they're amazed, they're astonished even that Paratici didn't go out the door when Conte did."

Is Paratici worth the hassle?

Tottenham appointed Paratici back in 2021 with the idea of him leading their pursuit of finding their permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho.

And what he produced was arguably one of the worst managerial appointments in the club's history with Nuno Espirito Santo being awarded the job.

Since his arrival, Spurs have spent significantly but have not exactly reaped the full rewards with many of their additions under Paratici failing to impress.

Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur have all earned themselves a regular spot in the Tottenham XI since signing.

However, the 2022 summer transfer window has proven nothing short of a huge disappointment.

There is an argument for the best signing of the summer window being their free, backup goalkeeper in Fraser Forster which is a damning indictment of the poor work carried out by the Italian.

When the Juventus members were found guilty on the same counts as Paratici back in November, they all resigned, whereas, Paratici has remained in power at Spurs.

And now, instead of parting ways with the 50-year-old Spurs are seemingly working out what their options are despite having months since the original ban was announced to plan for this scenario.

Given the club are being labelled as a 'circus' by some at the moment, this does not feel like a good look for the club and there is certainly an argument that he has not proven worth fighting for over his time in north London.