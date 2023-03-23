Tottenham Hotspur director of football Fabio Paratici is believed to be a big admirer of managerial duo Luis Enrique and Sergio Conceicao.

Will Spurs sack Antonio Conte?

Over half a week has now passed since Antonio Conte's fiery press conference following their draw against Southampton and he still remains in his job.

However, there are reports suggesting the north London club are now discussing a potential compensation package with the 53-year-old which would see him leave the club in the coming days.

And it had been suggested over the last few weeks that Paratici had been drawing up a shortlist of potential successors should the Italian's time in north London come to a premature end.

Speaking on the Last Word On Spurs YouTube channel, journalist Alasdair Gold has suggested the Spurs director of football has two specific managers which he is a big fan of:

"I know Paratici adores Luis Enrique. I know that he is someone that he has wanted in the past, but obviously, he was at Spain; and he really likes Conceicao as well at Porto.

"I think those are two that would be - if Paratici is the one making the decision - I think they would be very, very high on his list."

Who should Spurs appoint?

Amid the speculation surrounding the future of Conte, it has been suggested the current coach, Ryan Mason, could well step up - again - and take charge until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has previously taken charge in the caretaker role on the back of Jose Mourinho's sacking back in 2021.

However, his first job in management provided mixed results having won four of their six league games but losing in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City (via Transfermarkt).

But there have to be questions about whether any of the potential managerial candidates would be willing to step in now with only 10 games remaining in the season.

Spurs have a huge run of games to come in April with consecutive games against Newcastle United, Liverpool and then Manchester United at the back end of the month.

Given there is not much of a wait until the summer, it could well be the case that any potential candidates would look to hold out and join the club then as they will be provided time to implement their philosophy on the squad.

And in the case of Conceicao, the 48-year-old is currently still in a job at Porto and it would seem highly unlikely he would walk away before the end of the campaign with Champions League football still to play for.

It feels like a big few days are ahead of Spurs and it will be interesting to see who they have in their dugout for their next game when they travel to Everton.