Tottenham Hotspur could be set to part ways with another Italian over the coming months, with Fabio Paratici's future remaining uncertain in N17.

What's the latest with Paratici?

The Italian director of football was set to be involved in a preliminary hearing into the scandal he has found himself involved in but it has been postponed until 10th May.

Paratici has already been handed a 30-month ban from working within Italian football, however, the 50-year-old could find himself on the end of a more severe ban from all football.

This latest setback in the court hearing has come just hours after the sacking of Antonio Conte, who Paratici has a long history of working alongside.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Alasdair Gold has suggested a departure in the summer for the Italian could also be on the cards amid his issues off the field:

"I've said this before, there's a lot of people quite surprised at how involved he still is in matters. And that's people outside the club, and also some people inside the club.

"So, yeah, one to keep an eye on that one, whether something happens sooner rather than later as well."

Should Spurs part ways with Paratici?

The ongoing court hearing which heavily involves the Italian is the last thing Spurs need right now as they look to plan for the future.

On the back of hiring Jose Mourinho and Conte, Daniel Levy must have learned that short-term managers are not the way forward for Spurs.

With this in mind, a project manager appears to be the best potential option for Spurs as they look to find their next manager after the Italian's exit over the weekend.

However, having Paratici's future hang over the club is unlikely to benefit them in their managerial search, as it could leave potential candidates uncertain as to what they are getting themselves into.

There have been suggestions that the likes of Mauricio Pochettino would not be keen to work under a director of football, so in that sense, Paratici's possible exit could be a positive.

But it does raise the question of whether Levy has grown fond of the set-up which has a director of football involved at the club.

And if this is the case, Paratici's potential exit may not mean too much for managerial targets like Pochettino, as Levy could look to bring in a replacement for the Italian.

Now that Paratici's case has been set back until May, it leaves Spurs with the potential concern that his uncertain future within the game of football could hamper their plans for the summer.

So it will be interesting to see whether Spurs make a decision on his future before the court provides its final verdict.