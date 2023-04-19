Tottenham Hotspur fans were even heard booing the arrival of Davinson Sanchez as the replacement for the injured Clement Lenglet on Saturday.

What did Sanchez do on Saturday?

Despite initially taking the lead through Son Heung-min, Saturday proved yet another disappointing afternoon of football for the watching Spurs fans.

It looked as if they had snatched a point from the game late on with Arnaut Danjuma levelling the proceedings with just minutes remaining.

However, it was the Cherries which left north London with maximum points as they scored a last-gasp winner through Dango Ouattara.

Despite the result, perhaps the biggest talking point to come from the game was the boos heard from the home end towards their own player, Sanchez.

It was a poor outing for the Colombian who was substituted after just 23 minutes of action after coming on as a substitute in the first half (via SofaScore).

And speaking on the Gold & Guest Talk Tottenham podcast, journalist Alasdair Gold has claimed he was informed that actually, the booing had even started before the £65k-per-week ace had taken a touch of the ball:

(21:00) "So apparently I didn't hear this but apparently there were suggestions that was some boos when he came on, as well, Sanchez for Lenglet.

"It's a difficult one because I don't really know, the only other sub that we thought maybe we could have taken place was [Japhet] Tanganga.

"But let's be honest, I wouldn't say Japhet Tanganga is probably the most popular player among the Spurs fan base in the world right now either rightly or wrongly."

Do Spurs need to sell Sanchez?

After the events which took place on Saturday, it is hard to imagine Sanchez remaining a Tottenham player beyond the summer as he was left visibly upset after being taken off.

The Colombian does only have one-year remaining on his deal and Gold has recently suggested the defender has actually been open to leaving Spurs for a while now.

It is apparent a lot of the Spurs fans also feel as if it is time for the 26-year-old to leave in the summer with many clearly not pleased with the options Spurs have off the bench.

And perhaps the frustration came from the manager's unwillingness to change formation and adopt a back four instead of insisting with a back three.

There is certainly an argument that this may have proven a risk on the weekend given the club have not played with a back four since Antonio Conte took over.

However, this is perhaps one of the issues that has hindered Spurs over recent years in being unable to change formation depending on the scenario they find themselves in.

Of course, Ivan Perisic may not be trusted as the left-back with the veteran having never played in that position over his career.

But there is a real feeling that this Spurs outfit are unable to adapt to the situations they find themselves in, especially as they struggle with injuries currently.

Youngster Pape Matar Sarr excelled in his opportunity at the San Siro in February, yet since that game, he has barely been handed an opportunity in the Spurs side.

Although it was not a pleasant scene to witness in north London on the weekend, perhaps the boos were aimed as much towards the manager as they were the player.