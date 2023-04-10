Tottenham Hotspur sealed three points on Saturday afternoon, but their fans were heard loudly singing the name of Mauricio Pochettino.

Do Spurs need a manager now?

Spurs did secure maximum points on the weekend against Brighton & Hove Albion, however, it was not exactly done in a convincing fashion.

The game will be remembered for the referee's controversial decisions and the use of VAR which saw Brighton on the end of a number of questionable decisions.

"Brighton have been robbed this afternoon… at least two horrendous decisions go against Mitoma…Howard Webb will be apologising to them once again… of that I’m sure! Truly awful," said Chris Sutton after the game.

But the performance from the hosts only summed up the current struggles they're currently experiencing with Brighton having a majority 65% of possession (via SofaScore).

In the process, they also lost their interim manager, Cristian Stellini, to a red card following issues on the touchline which were bubbling away from the first minute.

Tottenham have some huge games coming up in their quest for a top-four finish but no permanent resolution seems to be nearing before the end of the season in the dugout.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Alasdair Gold claimed the Spurs fans made their thoughts known as they sang out loud renditions of their Pochettino chant:

(53:25) "Mainly there was one moment for me that was like: 'wow that's really interesting'. I know Daniel Levy has been away. I don't know whether he was back. There was some indication that he was going to be back for this match.

"But there was a moment just in the aftermath of Stellini going off when just this kind of noise started to come from the south stand, this chant started to form. And in the press box, we were a bit like [what's going on]. We suddenly realised it was the Mauricio Pochettino, he's magic, you know [song].

"So it started in the south stand and it just started to filter in pockets around us in the other standards."

Would Pochettino be the right appointment?

There will be natural question marks over what has changed with the north London club since the Argentine was sacked back in 2019.

And there are certainly some fair points to be made with a number of the players still there that he left behind just over three years ago.

However, the main concerns will likely be surrounding the club's defenders with the likes of Eric Dier still starting week in and week out.

But there is the belief that this summer will see Spurs make a number of additions to their defence with two new centre-backs said to be on their to-do list.

A new goalkeeper is also expected to come through the doors over the summer with Hugo Lloris' time in north London potentially coming to an end.

So in that sense, concerns over the current crop of players could be eased with changes believed to be on the radar for the summer.

Spurs have also been heavily linked with a potential move for James Maddison, and Pochettino is a manager who could certainly unlock the Englishman's full potential in north London.

Under the Argentine, Christian Eriksen returned 58 goals and 76 assists for Spurs and it would be expected Maddison would be placed in a similar role to what the Dane held in north London.

A big section of the Spurs fans made their voices heard on the weekend so it will be interesting to see if that may swing Daniel Levy's decision-making.