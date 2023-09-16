A new dawn has risen in north London with Tottenham Hotspur now under the management of the Australian Ange Postecoglou.

And the early signs of the Big Ange revolution in N17 are extremely positive with the Lilywhites impressing many in the opening stages of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

With the positivity surrounding the club comes excitement from the fans who have had to endure an underwhelming few years under the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

Given Spurs fans will be keen to ride this wave of positivity, we at Football FanCast have taken a look at the social media accounts and podcasts every Spurs fan should follow to keep up to date with the latest news and views on their club.

Journalists

Alasdair Gold Youtube & Twitter

Perhaps the most well-known Tottenham Hotspur journalist, Alasdair Gold has racked up over 230k followers on the social media platform X.

The football.london journalist often provides the inside scoop on all things Tottenham ranging from transfer news to injury updates and provides a range of content across multiple channels.

Indeed, Gold's work spans from live blogging from Spurs matches home and away to his hour-long videos posted to his YouTube channel.

If you want to keep up with all things Spurs, this man provides content accessible through almost every means - even a WhatsApp update feed.

Charlie Eccleshare, Athletic correspondent

One of The Athletic's Tottenham correspondent's, Charlie Eccleshare also provides a range of written content which caters for just about every Tottenham fan's need.

The journalist provided breaking transfer news over the summer but also offers longer-form articles which take a deeper dive into some of the underlying topics concerning the north London club.

Fans can find Eccleshare on the social media platform X as well as The Athletic's weekly Spurs podcast.

Dan Kilpatrick Twitter

Similarly to the likes of Gold and Eccleshare, Dan Kilpatrick is one of the most well-known Spurs correspondents with a significant following on the likes of X.

Kilpatrick covers the north London side for the Evening Standard and also writes a variety of articles which span from the latest information coming out of the Premier League club to how Postecoglou has transformed the side he inherited - for example.

As is the case with most of the well-respected journalists, Kilpatrick can also be found speaking all things Tottenham on The Tottenham Way podcast.

Michael Bridge from Sky Sports

Self professed Tottenham fan, Michael Bridge is often seen hitting the screens on Sky Sports News where he is frequently providing his insight into the latest rumblings around N17.

As well as providing the latest news coming out of Spurs, Bridge is no stranger to providing his personal opinion on what is happening around the club.

As well as featuring on the UK's biggest sports broadcast, Bridge can also be found on X and often featuring on the Last Word on Spurs YouTube channel.

Social Media

The Spurs Web Twitter

Football news is a constant cycle and keeping on top of the latest breaking news can prove to be a daunting task - especially in the transfer window.

However, X's biggest unofficial Tottenham news account remains The Spurs Web who provide a range of posts to accommodate for every Spurs fan's needs.

The account aggregates news from a huge variety of news outlets from across the globe as well as providing fans with topical discussions and even throwback clips to remind fans of some of the club's best moments.

Even the likes of former Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen are known to like the occasional post from this account.

The Spurs Express Twitter

Similarly to The Spurs Web, The Spurs Express account aims to provide their followers with the latest news surrounding the club from across the world.

Across the international break, the account looked to offer fans an insight into how some of their players were performing for their respective countries with a statistical breakdown of some of their performances.

There is very rarely a quiet day when it comes to Tottenham Hotspur and following accounts such as this feels like a necessity for any Spurs fan.

Lilywhite Rose Twitter

There are a number of big Tottenham news accounts out there who offer a similar service, however, Lilywhite Rose does provide fans with something completely different.

It can be easy to get caught up in the big signings clubs make in the transfer window, but it is important to consider the next big talents coming through the club's ranks.

The likes of Harry Kane have emerged through Tottenham's youth system and the Lilywhite Rose account on X aims to keep on top of the latest news coming out of the club's academy.

Ran by BBC contributor John Wenham, the account provides a keen insight into the latest news to emerge from the youth levels, youth players away from the club on loan and even offering debate on matters concerning Postecoglou's first team.

Chris Cowlin Youtube & Twitter

Potentially best known for his content produced during the construction of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Chris Cowling is a match-going fan who provides a range of content from that very perspective.

On top of providing videos from the stands, Cowlin also provides a variety of Spurs-related content on his YouTube channel and relays the latest news and quotes involving the club on his X account.

A Spurs content creator who covers just about all bases.

Matt Hayes Youtube & Twitter

If the likes of Charlie Eccleshare's work does it for you, then dropping Matt Hayes a follow will likely cure your fix for detailed analytical pieces concerning the Lilywhites.

Indeed, this Spurs fan often takes a deeper look into topical discussions surrounding the north London club to provide fans with a more in-depth understanding of the club they love.

As well as sparking debate on X, Hayes is also a frequent panelist on the Last Word on Spurs YouTube channel.

Ricky Sacks Twitter

Host of the Last Word on Spurs, Ricky Sacks is a regular face on Sky Sports when it comes to providing the voice of the fans on all matters Tottenham.

The podcast host can be found on X where he shares links to the latest shows coming to the LWOS channel as they host some familiar names to discuss the latest happenings in north London.

Tottenham Tiers Twitter

If you want to get to the bottom of whom to trust when it comes to your Spurs news, aggregate account Tottenham Tiers on X aims to provide its followers a measurement of how reliable the source may be.

For example, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano's news will be accompanied by a gold medal emoji with the Italian ranking in their tier one category.

However, an account which does not have a solid track record for transfer news - for example - will rank in a much lower category to indicate fans should perhaps take their update with a pinch of salt.

Podcasts

Gold & Guest Talk Tottenham

Reliable Spurs correspondent Alasdair Gold heads football.london's Tottenham podcast which can be found on all major streaming sites.

Alongside his fellow Spurs correspondent, Rob Guest, the pair provide a weekly look into all things Tottenham - often providing their views on the previous weekend's game.

This is a must-listen for all Spurs fans, however, it must be said that there will be a fair bit of repetition if you also listen to Gold's YouTube videos which are often posted before this podcast.

The Tottenham Way

Back by popular demand, The Tottenham Way podcast has been rebooted by a number of the club's reporters including the aforementioned Dan Kilpatrick.

Alongside Kilpatrick is the likes of Tom Allnutt and Tom Barclay as the Spurs correspondents provide their insight on all things Tottenham Hotspur.

Whilst providing post-match reactions, the podcast also aims to offer their information on the latest developments behind the scenes as well as interviews.

Last Word on Spurs

Also available through their YouTube channel, the Last Word on Spurs team provide instant reactions post-game from a variety of Spurs content creators.

On top of the views surrounding the latest Spurs news, the podcast also looks to provide insight - often throughout the transfer windows.

Indeed, alongside the views of the panel, the Last Word on Spurs regularly has a host of well-known guests to offer their information on the rumblings behind the scenes.

Including the previously mentioned Michael Bridge, the likes of Fabrizio Romano, Alasdair Gold and Lyle Thomas are no strangers to the show throughout the year.

View From The Lane

Involving the Tottenham correspondents from The Athletic - including Charlie Eccleshare - this podcast does offer something slightly different to the standard Spurs new podcasts.

Although the cast do provide reaction to the latest surrounding Spurs, there is often a more niche topic being discussed on this podcast.

Whether that is rolling back the years taking a look back into some former Spurs players or whether it is making an all-time Spurs team made up of players who had music-related names, The Athletic panel look to provide something a little different.

The podcast has received a positive response over the years and recently won The Athletic's 'Best Team' podcast award.