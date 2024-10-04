Tottenham legend Glenn Hoddle has shared what he spotted from manager Ange Postecoglou's coaching staff in the dugout last night, as the Lilywhites scraped past Ferencvaros in the Europa League.

Ferencvaros 1-2 Tottenham - match report

On paper, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the Premier League side would win this one with ease, but it ended up being a hard-fought victory in Hungary.

Postecoglou fielded a very young side on the night, with four players aged 19 or under named in Tottenham's starting eleven. Damola Ajayi was promoted to first-team Tottenham training and the Europa League squad, among other new youngsters, but they ultimately didn't get on the field.

The north Londoners went into the game minus Radu Dragusin (suspension), Destiny Udogie, Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Wilson Odobert, with Postecoglou selecting a host of teenagers in the impressive Mikey Moore, Will Lankshear, Lucas Bergvall and summer signing Archie Gray.

Spurs were given an early wake-up call when the home side had a goal narrowly ruled out for offside 15 minutes into the contest, but Postecoglou's men swiftly responded by taking the lead just minutes later.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Brighton vs Tottenham October 6 Tottenham vs West Ham October 19 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham October 27 Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10

Taking advantage of a ricochet, midfielder Pape Matar Sarr was on hand to stroke the ball past Denes Dibusz from close range to make it 1-0, with Pedro Porro then nearly doubling their lead just past the half-hour mark - driving in a low effort which unluckily struck the post.

Timo Werner really should've made it 2-0 after the restart, missing a glorious chance after feeding off a brilliant low ball in from Moore.

Ferencvaros made Spurs sweat amid a hostile atmosphere the Groupama Arena, but there was no stopping the in-form Brennan Johnson, who made it five goals in his last five matches with an exceptional finish into the bottom corner on 85 minutes.

It was a nervy last few minutes when the home side grabbed a late goal back, but it was too little too late for them as Spurs sealed their second Europa League win of the campaign and extended their winning run.

Glenn Hoddle shares what he spotted from Tottenham staff against Ferencvaros

Commentating on the game for TNT Sports, pundit Hoddle shared something he spotted from the Tottenham dugout during the clash.

Indeed, Hoddle says the Spurs coaching staff were "desperate" for Lankshear to score last night, and the 19-year-old had a chance too. However, he couldn't quite muscle his way past the Ferencvaros defence - with academy teammate Moore instead taking all the headlines for his excellent display.

"Lankshear's having a fight with the defender, he's very unlucky," said Hoddle at 1-0 (via BBC Sport).

"All of the coaching staff desperate for the young man to score. Desperate defending."

Tottenham signed the teenage forward for £2 million from Sheffield United in 2022, and he has since gone on to impress in the youth set-up - with chairman Daniel Levy and co handing Lankshear a new deal running until 2029.

The Englishman will have further opportunities to impress in the Europa League based off Thursday evening, and he must grab them with both hands.