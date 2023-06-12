When Tottenham Hotspur reached the Champions League final in 2019, it was supposed to be a watershed moment for the ambitious London outfit.

Mauricio Pochettino had crafted one of the most eye-catching and fluid teams in the Premier League and, despite the loss on that fateful day by the hand of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, the rich pool of talent tantalised green pastures over yonder.

Instead, the dismissal of Antonio Conte this year was the fourth permanent manager discarded in as many years, and the failure to qualify for European football this term has underscored the issues that the club is currently beset with.

Ange Postecoglou has now been appointed and supporters will eagerly anticipate how the Australian will bolster the squad this summer.

One of his first moves could be to seal a swoop for Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie, who has been linked with a departure from Camp Nou after just one season and has been reported by Spanish publication AS to be of interest to the Lilywhites.

As per the report, a fee of €35m (£30m) could be required to prise him away, and given his imposing physicality and tendency to progress play with his barging presence, he could suit English football and Postecoglou's system to a tee.

Should Tottenham sign Franck Kessie?

Dubbed a "warrior" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 60-cap Ivory Coast international won Serie A last term and LaLiga this season, making 43 appearances for Xavi's outfit but only starting seven times in the league, consequently discontented with life in Catalonia and ostensibly seeking an exit, with Spurs all too willing to enrich their ranks.

If he is managed aptly, Kessie could be moulded as Tottenham's next version of Dele Alli, with the England international suffering misfortune and a plummet from prominence over the past several seasons but unequivocally one of the most prodigious talents to ever grace Premier League soil.

Alli plundered 67 goals and 61 assists from 269 appearances for Spurs before losing his spark and being shipped out to Everton at the midpoint of the 21/22 campaign, having now completed an unsuccessful season-long loan move with Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas.

At his resounding best, Alli was lauded as a talent with the "world at his feet" by Frank Lampard and "very special" by Xavi - two former stars who know a thing or two about how to succeed as a first-rate midfielder.

The one-time MK Dons youngster was best suited to an attacking role deployed behind the all-encompassing talisman Harry Kane, almost a shadow striker at times, and wreaked havoc with his unflinching approach and devastating offensive potency.

Praised as an "amazing player" by former Spurs 'keeper Paul Robinson, Kessie can emulate this; he ranks among the top 12% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for both touches in the attacking box and progressive passes received per 90, as per FBref, driving forward just like the 37-cap England ace.

And while the former AC Milan gem has been a peripheral figure with La Blaugrana this year, 19 goals across his final two seasons in Serie A, complemented by clinching the Scudetto last term, illustrates a goal-scoring prowess and a "devastating" danger, as remarked by Antonio Cassano, to match Alli's - who posted 37 strikes across his first three top-flight campaigns.

Kessie's possible transfer to Tottenham could well be an unmitigated success, with Kane's superlative skill as one of football's most creative striking focal points - ranking among the top 10% of strikers for shot-creating actions and the top 4% for progressive passes per 90 - providing Kessie with the perfect platform to unleash the full might of his attacking arsenal.

Forging a battle for top four and a confident domestic cup run is imperative next year and with Kessie's signing, the return to the former free-flowing football that left the Spurs support in raucous rapture could return to cast aside the cobwebs of the 22/23 term and drape the curtain irrevocably on the recent woes.