There isn't really any doubt, Tottenham Hotspur have been embroiled in the dog days over the past several years, not quite sinking into the murky abyss but definitely in decline after the enthralling chapter with Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout.

But the mouldering mess left by Antonio Conte last season - sacked in March; the fourth managerial dismissal in as many years - has been wiped away by Ange Postecoglou, who really has had something of a transformative effect.

Tottenham's interminable wait for silverware has not yet ended but the mood has been completely restyled, with all of the summer acquisitions promising and hinting at prosperity, and the position at the top of the Premier League table reflective of that.

Harry Kane was sold to German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the summer in a move that appeared to hammer home the despondency at Spurs, but his sale has not hindered the fluidity that Postecoglou has been seeking to instil and there is every possibility that the club could be in for a truly remarkable season.

The last time Spurs lost a figurehead, it took two years to reclaim a place in the Champions League, with Gareth Bale's departure a poignant day for all affiliated with Tottenham.

How good was Gareth Bale?

Bale was signed for the Lilywhites from English rivals Southampton for a £10m fee in 2007; originally a left-back, he was always blessed with blistering pace and notable dribbling skills, and while he made a slow start with Spurs - failing to win in his opening 24 Premier League games - he was converted into a more offensive role and the rest was history.

Bale plundered 71 goals and 58 assists across 236 appearances over two spells for the former White Hart Lane side, with the 111-cap Wales icon's exploits catching the attention of Real Madrid, who fiercely pursued his signature and completed a deal in 2013 worth a world record £85m.

His feats in the Spanish capital saw him play a major role in one of the most remarkable periods of Los Blancos' history, notably winning five Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles.

He is very much a sensation and will forever hold a place in the hearts of Tottenham supporters near and far, but just a few years before he was signed, Spurs could have secured the services of an even better player: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Were Tottenham interested in Cristiano Ronaldo?

According to former Tottenham striker and talent scout Ronny Rosenthal, Ronaldo was suggested for transfer before he kickstarted his unbelievable career with Manchester United.

He said that he recommended the signing but that Spurs "didn't follow it up", with the Portugal phenom ultimately completing a £12m move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon as an 18-year-old.

How good is Cristiano Ronaldo?

Ronaldo is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of sporting talent. A prodigy. His feats will be remembered for centuries, and he will endure eternally in the history of the great game.

Having notably won five Ballon d'Ors, five Champions Leagues, three Premier League titles, three La Liga titles and the European Championships with his nation, 'CR7' has enjoyed quite the career, scoring 736 goals and supplying 231 assists at club level.

At Manchester United, he cemented himself as one of the world's finest talents and enjoyed prolific success before transferring to Real Madrid for a world-record £80m transfer.

There are many parallels between Ronaldo's and Bale's career paths but, undoubtedly, the 38-year-old, dubbed a "genius" by FIFA member Sunday Oliseh, has eclipsed Bale's commendable career.

In the Premier League alone the 201-cap, 123-goal Portugal sensation clinched 103 goals - including a 31-goal season that won him his first Ballon d'Or, though in Spain he has obliterated standards with 450 goals and 131 assists from 438 matches for the Santiago Bernabeu side.

Ronaldo vs Bale at Real Madrid Season Apps Goals Assists G/A Ronaldo 17/18 44 44 8 52 Bale 17/18 39 21 7 28 Ronaldo 16/17 47 42 12 54 Bale 16/17 27 9 6 15 Ronaldo 15/16 48 51 15 66 Bale 15/16 31 19 14 33 Ronaldo 14/15 54 61 23 84 Bale 14/15 48 17 12 29 Ronaldo 13/14 47 51 17 68 Bale 13/14 44 22 19 41 Ronaldo Total 230 249 75 324 Bale Total 189 88 58 146

Clearly, Ronaldo was on another level even to a star of Bale's distinction, with the one-time Southampton academy graduate even dubbed a "legend of the game" by journalist Zach Lowy for his incredible contribution to one of the most glittering periods in Real Madrid's distinguished history.

Quite simply, Ronaldo's just better. A diminutive ace known as Lionel Messi is the only rival for the prodigious talent, who may be 38 years old now but remains a prolific figure with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, having scored 25 goals and provided five assists from 30 matches for the club.

One of the most deadly and destructive goal threats and an intractable force for helpless defenders, the Portuguese machine has shattered records by the score and is probably the most talented footballer to ever play in the Premier League.

Had Tottenham only followed up on that intrigue and convinced a teenage prospect of the worth in joining the Lilywhites fold down the N17, it all could have been so different.

The awe that Bale struck into the hearts of the Tottenham faithful should be evidence enough of the kind of effect Ronaldo would've made, having been called “incredible” by erstwhile Red Devils teammate Gary Neville.

It's entirely conceivable that this intrinsic winner's presence at White Hart Lane would've provided the side with the fizz needed to secure silverware, with the 2008 League Cup the only major honour Tottenham have won since the turn of the millennia.

It's one to rue alright, and while the ship has steadied and actually charted a course to newfound heights under Postecoglou, that interminable wait for Spurs' silver-laden spurt could have been realised, had Cristiano Ronaldo's signature been signed.