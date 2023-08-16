Highlights Journalist Alasdair Gold suggests that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing a young forward who can make an impact in the Premier League next season.

Spurs have made eight signings in the transfer window and are looking to fill the void left by Harry Kane's departure.

Gift Orban, a 21-year-old Nigerian striker playing for K.A.A Gent, is a potential target for Spurs. He is a prolific goal scorer and has the potential to improve under Postecoglou.

Journalist Alasdair Gold has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing a "very good" young forward capable of "making an impact" for Spurs in the Premier League next season.

Who are Tottenham signing?

There were positive signs from Ange Postecoglou's first competitive game in charge of his new-look Tottenham team - a 2-2 draw with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Tottenham have made eight signings in the transfer window, if you include Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro's loans being made permanent, with James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario all making their competitive debuts for Spurs at the weekend.

It was a much improved Tottenham performance from what was offered up last season by the Lilywhites, and the first without talismanic striker Harry Kane at the club following his Bayern Munich move.

The England captain's departure will leave a gaping void in the Spurs side that ideally needs filling this transfer window, albeit finding a like-for-like replacement is practically impossible.

Postecoglou does have Richarlison at his disposal, although goals have not come easily for the Brazilian since his north London move, while 19-year-old Argentine Alejo Veliz has also arrived at Hotspur Way.

But, according to Gold, Spurs are interested in another young centre-forward this summer in K.A.A Gent striker Gift Orban, and may make a move to sign him this window.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he stated: "Gift Orban we know they like. He's 21-years-old, he can play through the middle, he can play out wide, he can play as a supporting striker. Very, very talented, prolific already.

"Obviously, it's the Belgian league, you've got to have a little bit of calm over that, and certainly there's people that cover the Belgian league that have told me he's very, very good, very raw, maybe isn't ready to be a regular starter in the Premier League, but certainly would be able to make an impact.

He added: "I would imagine Spurs will look to try to do something with him. I think there's a real realisation that if they don't maybe do this now then others are going to get in there and get him straight away."

Spurs need to replace Kane's goals if they have any hopes of returning to the Champions League spaces next year, but those goals may have to be shared out among a number of players rather than one talisman.

Orban would provide competition for places alongside Veliz, but also has the potential to improve under Postecoglou in the years to come. However, the Nigerian forward is valued at more than £25m and Spurs may face competition from elsewhere for his signature.

Who is Gift Orban?

A young 21-year-old striker from Nigeria, who is also capable of playing out wide, Orban has shot to fame during his time in the Jupiler Pro League with Gent.

Initially arriving in Norway from Nigeria, Orban left Stabæk IF for Gent in January 2023, meaning he has only played six months in the Belgian first division.

However, the forward - who has been hailed as "an absolute killer" - scored 20 goals in 22 matches for the Belgian side last season, including five in the Europa Conference League knockout stages.

Orban managed 19 goals and seven assists during 24 matches in Norway, and the 5"8 striker has already scored five goals in four games for Gent this season.

The diminutive forward has clearly caught the eye in Belgium and on the continent, and Spurs will be eager to get to the front of the queue for his signature.