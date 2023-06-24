Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be assessing Juventus defender Gleison Bremer's availability as they mull over swooping for the Brazilian this summer.

What's the latest on Gleison Bremer to Tottenham?

According to The Telegraph, Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou seeks to fortify the backline after the outfit's poor season, largely due to defensive disarray - and Bremer could be the perfect new addition.

Believed to cost around €60m (£51m) to prise him away from the Old Lady, Tottenham will have to compete against Premier League rivals Manchester United to secure the 6 foot 2 ace's signature.

The 26-year-old is an untested commodity on English soil but has been impressive in Serie A over the past several seasons, and could be a good signing as the north London club look to rebuild after falling by the wayside this year.

How good is Gleison Bremer?

Having shipped 63 goals in the Premier League this past season and consigned themselves to a first campaign without European football since 2009/10 after languidly falling to an eighth-placed finish, Tottenham's requirement for defensive reinforcements is paramount.

And signing a dynamic and robust option in Bremer, who has been praised as a "high-level" gem by Brazil boss Tite, could be a fantastic way to rekindle the verve that has evaporated this year, with the former Torino ace playing 43 times across all competitions in 2022/23, scoring five goals.

As per FBref, the £153k-per-week titan ranks among the top 13% of centre-backs for pass completion, the top 8% for goals, the top 5% for touches in the attacking box, the top 12% for blocks and the top 19% for aerials won per 90, which has led the statistics-led site to draw comparisons to Liverpool's star central defender Virgil van Dijk, who Bremer could emulate with the Lilywhites.

Van Dijk signed for Liverpool from Southampton for £75m in late December 2018, and has since been instrumental in the club's illustrious success over the past several years, notably winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

He has been hailed for his distinctive set of skills by the iconic Ronaldinho, who said of the Dutchman: "[You] play with elegance and command the defence like a maestro."

And given that the £220k-per-week phenom ranks among the top 18% of positional peers for goals, the top 4% for passes attempted, the top 1% for touches in the attacking box and the top 8% for aerials won, Bremer could sculpt his game to the distinguished 31-year-old's mould.

Described as an "animal" of a defender by Torino’s Mergim Vojvod, Bremer would bring tenacity and an imposing presence to Tottenham's defence and would likely rekindle some of their former vigour, and despite Postecoglou being unable to offer instant European endeavours, the tantalising prospect of a central role at a club seeking a renaissance could be enough to complete a transfer.