Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has left Graeme Souness feeling embarrassed following a pre-match interview he conducted on Sunday.

What did Harry Kane say?

It proved to be yet another weekend to forget for Spurs as their hold on a European spot was weakened at the hands of Liverpool.

On the back of their dismal day on Tyneside just a week prior, it was deja vu for those travelling fans at Anfield as they found their side 3-0 down within 15 minutes.

There was some fight shown by the north London side who thought they had snatched a point in the dying minutes as Richarlison scored from the bench.

However, the 'history of Tottenham' had a new addition to add to the collection as from the resulting kick-off, Liverpool found the winner through Diogo Jota.

Speaking prior to the game, Kane spoke on the back of their second half comeback against Manchester United in the week and assessed the changes needed at the club:

"There's some things that may need to change and I think everyone is doing everything they can to try and achieve that," Kane said.

However, the interview did not go down well with Souness who slammed the 29-year-old on live broadcast and suggested he'd even let his family down:

"They have let down managers, supporters and ultimately themselves and their families. I feel embarrassed for him hearing that comment and I am a big fan of his."

When questioned by Jamie Redknapp on what Kane should have said in the interview, Souness responded:

"'I am disappointed in myself'. I would have started with myself. 'I've let myself and my family down'. I think he has to say that as a captain. The players at Spurs today are bordering on being a disgrace."

Has Harry Kane let Spurs down?

If one player can end the campaign at Spurs with his head held high, it is the England international who has given it his all this season.

It has been a turbulent campaign for the Lilywhites and there have been as many issues off the pitch as there have been on it.

Despite this, the 29-year-old has been in fine form this season and only finds himself second in the scoring charts behind Erling Haaland.

Kane has returned 25 goals for Spurs this season in the Premier League alone, and he has scored almost double the second-highest return this season at Spurs across all competitions.

And this all comes amid the ongoing speculation surrounding his future at Spurs ahead of the summer as his contract looks set to enter its final year.

With Spurs netting 63 goals this season in the top flight, Kane's return accounts for around 40% of their goals in the league this season.

The £200k-per-week ace's form has not dipped over the course of the season and he has provided Spurs a reliable source of goals amid Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison's struggles.

The comments from Souseemed incredibly harsh, however, Spurs fans may take some pleasure in the announcement after the match that the 69-year-old was leaving Sky Sports following the game.