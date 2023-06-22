Tottenham Hotspur could unveil their new goalkeeper shortly after agreeing personal terms with Empoli titan Guglielmo Vicario, ending speculation over the club's pursuit of a new shot-stopper.

What's the latest on Guglielmo Vicario to Tottenham?

That's according to Fabrizio Romano, who has taken to Twitter to provide a series of updates on the situation, the latest of which claims that a €19m (£17m) official proposal is incoming after personal terms were agreed yesterday.

Signing on a five-year deal, Vicario would likely assume the No 1. role at the club after impressing in Serie A this year; Spurs 'keeper Hugo Lloris is expected to depart this summer and he is clearly viewed as the replacement.

The 26-year-old Italian has been favoured by the Lilywhites hierarchy despite also agreeing terms with Brentford's David Raya, deterred by the £40m asking price.

Should Tottenham sign Guglielmo Vicario?

The 35-year-old Lloris has been a stalwart for Tottenham since signing from Lyon for £12m in 2012, but having made four errors leading to goal this year - the most in the division - and with Tottenham shipping 63 strikes, change is understandably afoot.

And while Raya would have been an impressive appointment after starring with the high-flying Bees in the Premier League over the past several seasons, the shrewder route has been taken and could still bear fruit, with Vicario offering all the promise of a first-rate goalkeeper for years to come.

Hailed as an "extraordinary" talent by revered compatriot Gianluigi Buffon, Vicario recorded an average Sofascore rating of 7.05 as Empoli finished 14th in Serie A, playing 31 matches, keeping seven clean sheets and making 97 saves at a rate of 69%.

As per FBref, the £18k-per-week star also ranks among the top 9% of positional peers throughout Europe's top five leagues over the past 12 months for touches per 90, which underscores his prowess as a ball-playing goalkeeper, something that could fit the philosophy of new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou to a tee, having been lauded for bringing "a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play" by club chairman Daniel Levy.

It could replicate Spurs' recent success in bringing Cristian Romero over from Italian football, with the no-nonsense centre-back signing from Atalanta for £42m in 2021.

Despite the north London outfit's defensive woes, the Argentine World Cup champion has been hailed as a "Rolls-Royce" by Martin Keown and has earned his stripes through his tenacious grit, ranking among the top 5% of centre-halfs for tackles, the top 17% for successful take-ons and the top 20% for interceptions per 90.

On top of the assurance that a burgeoning goalkeeper would bring, Spurs could continue their trend of fortifying the ranks from Serie A with the signing of Vicario, and it is a transfer that must be concluded swiftly ahead of a campaign of paramount importance.