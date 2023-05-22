Harry Kane lacks ambition if he chooses to stay at Tottenham Hotspur this summer, pundit Alex Crook has claimed.

What's going on with Harry Kane?

The England captain has had another outstanding season for Spurs, netting 28 goals in the league, but his side could still miss out on European qualification and crashed out of all the cups in what has been a campaign of turmoil.

Kane has one year left to run on his contract, and the 29-year-old has been linked with Manchester United, as he aims to win silverware for the first time.

However, there is a chance that Kane stays until the end of his contract, and this decision may not be one that reflects well on him.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Crook claimed that if Kane decides to stay at Spurs, it will highlight his lack of ambition to win major honours.

"If he stays though, and this might sound harsh, that, to me tells me that Harry Kane lacks ambition, that Harry Kane isn't a winner," he stated.

"He's content just to hit his own numbers probably, and become the record goalscorer in the Premier League and actually he'll look back on his career and see an empty trophy cabinet."

Should Kane leave Spurs?

The striker is now Spurs' top scorer in history, and he has scored a remarkable 278 goals in 434 matches since graduating from the youth academy.

Given that he has a year left on his deal, it may suit Spurs more to recoup a large transfer fee for him now, than lose him for free in a year.

Spurs are currently operating without a director of football, and are yet to find a new manager to take charge next season following the dismissal of Antonio Conte.

The Lilywhites do not look close to challenging for major honours next season, even if Kane does stay, and if he does not sign an extension, keeping him this summer could simply be delaying his inevitable departure.

If a significant offer arrives for Kane this summer, Spurs can use the funds to allow a new manager to recruit his own players, and Kane will likely have a better chance at winning major honours for the first time in his career.

If the £200k-per-week star does remain at the club out of loyalty, but ends his career without any major honours to his name, he may look back at the decision with some regret.