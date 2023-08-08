Highlights Harry Kane has been "impressed" by new manager Ange Postecoglou during pre-season, raising the possibility that he could extend his stay at Tottenham.

Talks between Tottenham and Bayern Munich appear to be at a stalemate, as Spurs have rejected three bids for Kane.

If Kane does not leave this summer, the pressure will be on Postecoglou to deliver success and convince Kane to stay in the long term.

Harry Kane has been impressed by new Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou despite rumours linking him away from the club, according to journalist David Ornstein.

Is Harry Kane leaving Spurs?

In the never-ending transfer saga of the summer, Kane's future is still no clearer.

Having already rejected two bids from Bayern Munich for their star forward, Spurs have recently rebuffed a third proposal from the German side worth £86m.

Kane reportedly wants a move to the Bundesliga champions and will not sign a new contract with Tottenham, meaning that the striker could leave Spurs for free next summer and would have his choice of destinations.

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

While Tottenham owner Joe Lewis reportedly does not want to lose Kane for free, Spurs will only sell for a fee they consider to be close enough to their valuation of the England captain.

As a result, talks between the clubs appear to be at a stalemate, especially given that Bayern's third rejected offer may be their last.

However, journalist Ornstein believes that it is not "beyond the realm of possibility" that Kane stays at Spurs, partly due to the fact that he has been "impressed" by new boss Postecoglou during pre-season.

Speaking to HaytersTV, Ornstein said: "The soundings are that he [Kane] really is impressed by Ange Postecoglou and has enjoyed training. He's got his friend and England teammate James Maddison there now, and you never know.

"Harry Kane has always wanted to succeed with Tottenham. If there are signs of an upturn, and the trajectory is positive, and they're challenging for Champions League qualification, maybe even trophies next season, it's not beyond the realm of possibility that he does extend his stay Spurs.

"But, I don't think we're encountering that conversation just yet. I think this is all what's going to happen with Bayern Munich."

News of Bayern Munich's third bid being rejected has come out since Ornstein's discussion with HaytersTV, meaning the situation regarding Kane's future looks even murkier.

However, the fact that Spurs rejected Bayern's advances suggests that they may be willing to keep Kane at the club next season despite knowing he could depart for free in 2024, perhaps with the slim hope of being able to convince him to sign a new contract.

If Kane doesn't leave this summer, then Postecoglou will be under pressure to deliver the kind of success that could persuade the forward to stay permanently in north London.

Another season like last one would surely push Kane out of the exit door.

Who is leaving Spurs?

Kane is not the only name being linked with a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Postecoglou tries to trim a bloated squad that is lacking in quality in certain areas of the pitch.

The only players who have left the club this summer have been Harry Winks and Lucas Moura, but there is expected to be more departures before the window slams shut.

A number of players who were on loan last season may leave such as Joe Rodon, Djed Spence and Tanguy Ndombele, all of whom have been linked with a permanent exit.

The likes of Ivan Perisic, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Hugo Lloris could all be on their way out the exit door as well as Postecoglou continues his Spurs rebuild.