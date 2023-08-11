Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have accepted Bayern Munich's offer of £86m plus £17m in add-ons for Harry Kane, allowing him to potentially leave for free next summer.

Kane has been given the "green light" to travel to Munich to undergo medical tests and complete the deal, with expectations that it will be finalized on Friday.

Kane's move to Bayern Munich means he will momentarily pause his pursuit of becoming the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer, with Alan Shearer's record of 260 goals still intact.

Tottenham Hotspur have given a "green light" to allow Harry Kane to travel to Germany, with an expectation that the "final final" details of the transfer can be completed soon, per transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Is Harry Kane moving to Bayern Munich?

Kane to Bayern Munich has undoubtedly been the transfer saga of the summer and has, at points, felt like it was never going to be resolved, but over the last 24 hours, everything has suddenly and very dramatically changed.

On Thursday morning, the news broke that Daniel Levy and Co had finally accepted an offer from their German counterparts worth a whopping £86m plus £17m in add-ons to sell their most prized asset before his contract expires, allowing him to potentially leave for free next summer.

While it perhaps makes sense to sell such a valuable player to avoid him leaving for free, the news that the North Londoners had accepted an offer was still something of a shock after they had so publicly rejected the Bavarian's three previous proposals - outright ignoring their deadline of last Friday.

That said, with the fourth offer being accepted, the Lilywhites have given their £200,000-a-week star the "green light" to travel to Munich to undergo a medical and for the Bundesliga champions to complete the "final" aspects of the deal, with it being wrapped up by the end of today (Friday) per transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

He explained the situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

"Let me start with Harry Kane because the latest - after midnight - is that after positive round of talks late-night talks between Harry Kane's camp and Bayern, the agreement is finally closed. So, the issue was something related to details of the deal, not just on personal terms but something also between the people who took care of the negotiation, so they had to discuss some of these points with Bayern being a very big deal, you can imagine how complicated are all these details and so [the] agreement between clubs done in the morning €100m (£86m) guaranteed €20m (£17m) in add-ons to Tottenham.

"Daniel Levy accepted around 11am European time [Thursday], but the agreement with the player was still needed. [It was] still 50/50 during the afternoon, then during the night Harry Kane gave positive indications to Bayern. Not a done deal yet, but Bayern expect the deal to be done on Friday if all goes to plan. Tottenham have already given the authorisation to Harry Kane and to his camp to travel to Munich to undergo medical tests and to complete his move to Bayern.

"So, there is the green light from Tottenham to travel, now it's on Bayern to complete the agreement on the final final details they are discussing the final points and then it will be done on Friday that's the expectation but really important night for Bayern and for Tottenham."

It is believed the England captain is now just waiting on the go-ahead from the German giants.

How many Premier League goals does Harry Kane have?

With his move edging ever closer to being completed, the England captain has - for now - paused his quest to become the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer, but how far was he from claiming the top spot?

The man currently holding down fifth place on 184 goals is Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero who scored one of the league's most iconic goals with that winner against QPR to seal the Sky Blues their first title since 1968.

Fourth spot belongs to a legend from the Red half of Manchester, Andy Cole. The iconic forward was half of one of the league's deadliest duos alongside Dwight Yorke, but scored a seriously impressive 187 goals on his own.

The Bronze medal goes to another Manchester United legend and England's former top-scorer, Wayne Rooney. He was one of the faces of the Premier League for most of the 2000s and the early 2010s, and for good reason.

In his 491 appearances, he scored a whopping 208 goals, provided 103 assists for good measure, and ended United's all-time top-scorer.

Then we get onto Kane, who, in just 320 appearances for Spurs, has scored a frankly outrageous 213 goals, becoming the club's all-time top scorer along the way, and could still potentially claim top spot should he return in a few years.

And then, in first place as the undisputed top goalscorer in Premier League history, we have Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer who, in 441 appearances, scored an absurd 260 goals whilst providing 64 assists as well.

Shearer can once again rest easy that his record is safe from the inhuman Kane, for now anyway.