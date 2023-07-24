Highlights

Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Bayern Munich will make another bid for Harry Kane having seen their first two offers rebuffed by Tottenham Hotspur.

Is Kane leaving Spurs?

Tottenham's biggest decision of the summer transfer window is whether or not to sell Kane.

As his contract doesn't expire until next year, the ball is firmly in Spurs' court with the Lilywhites not needing to let Kane go if they don't want to. However, given that he would leave the club on a free transfer next summer, Daniel Levy may be tempted to cash in on the wantaway striker while the opportunity is there.

Kane will not sign a new deal with Spurs when his current contract expires, leaving the club with an enormous dilemma.

Bayern Munich are currently favourites to sign Kane, who has made it clear he is eager to join the German champions, but have seen two bids rejected by Spurs for the soon-to-be 30-year-old.

While Spurs are not willing to put a specific price tag on Kane, it is likely that Bayern would need to cough up somewhere around the £100m mark to give up their star striker.

According to Romano, Bayern are readying a new proposal for the forward, although the Italian doesn't quote a potential fee.

Speaking on his YouTube channel: "Sources feel that, despite the rumours [with Manchester United] we're having in the last few days, Bayern remain the big favourites on Kane. Bayern will do a new bid for Kane.

"Bayern feel that Kane wants to go there and Tuchel is pushing a lot. So, Bayern are the big favourites for Kane and Man United remain focused on Rasmus Hojlund."

Tottenham's willingness, or lack thereof, to let Kane leave will likely impact the speed and practicalities of a move to the Allianz Arena. However, Bayern's growing optimism and persistence may make it difficult for Spurs to keep rebuffing their advances.

If Kane does leave, it will then be up to Ange Postecoglou to replace the forward - an unenviable task to say the least.

Kane scored 30 goals in 38 games last season in an underwhelming Tottenham side and his lack of consistent game-defining strikes next year doesn't bear thinking about for Spurs supporters.

Tottenham have been linked with the likes of Jonathan David, Dusan Vlahovic and Victor Osimhen should Kane depart and Levy will be forced into an expensive transfer to fill the hole Kane would leave behind.

Could Kane join Man United?

Despite Man United's increasingly concrete pursuit of Hojlund from Atalanta, recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils could revive their interest in Kane following Spurs' willingness to get some sort of transfer fee for their striker.

It's reported that Tottenham owner Joe Lewis is keen to move Kane on due to his lack of interest in signing a new contract, which could leave the door ajar for United to hijack Bayern's pursuit.

However, when speaking about Bayern's interest in Kane, Romano has suggested that the Red Devils are "not negotiating" for the number nine despite Erik ten Hag's admiration of the Spurs player.

United feel that the combination of Kane's high price and Spurs' unwillingness to sell to a Premier League rival would make a deal near impossible to pull off.