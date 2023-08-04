Highlights Harry Kane remains calm amid his transfer saga and will continue to focus on his football, regardless of whether a move materializes.

Bayern Munich's pursuit of Kane persists, despite two rejected offers from Tottenham Hotspur, with a reported €80m bid falling short of the £100m valuation.

Tottenham Hotspur are considering potential attacking reinforcements, including Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson and Bayern's Mathys Tel, as they prepare for the possibility of Kane's departure.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane is "quite relaxed" amid his transfer saga and will simply "get on with things" should a move fail to materialise, claims Sky Sports reporter Paul Gilmour.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

Transfer windows tend to be best remembered for the transfer sagas that dominated them, and without a doubt, this window has been dominated by Bayern Munich's relentless pursuit of Spurs superstar Kane.

The Bundesliga champions have already had two offers rejected by the Lilywhites, with the second being worth an estimated €80m (£69m), as Daniel Levy has made it abundantly clear that he will not be accepting any offers below £100m for his prized asset.

This has yet to deter the German behemoths, though, as they continue to press on with their single-minded objective to bring the 30-year-old to Bavaria this summer.

It looked as if there could've been some kind of breakthrough over the last week as members from both sides met in London for the first in-person talks of the saga, only for it to be reported that the sides ended the discussions with the Germans still being around £20m short of Tottenham's valuation.

Whilst in the past, players at the centre of transfer sagas have kicked up a fuss to try and get things moving - as Kane did two years ago - the Walthamstow-born goal machine has kept remarkably quiet throughout this affair, and should a deal not simply is expected to "simply concentrate on his football", per Sky Sports reporter Paul Gilmour.

He explained the situation on the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast, saying:

"I think he's quite relaxed. If he is a Tottenham player at the start of the season or even beyond the window, I think he's simply going to get on with things. That's what we are being told, that he will simply concentrate on his football, knowing that he has got the one year left on his contract.

"And of course, if he is still a Tottenham player at the start of the season, then there is that chance, the small chance of Tottenham convincing him to sign a contract maybe later in the season.

"But I think all the signs at the moment are maybe pointing towards that deal being agreed."

Who have Tottenham Hotspur been linked to this summer?

With the Kane deal still in the air and nobody quite sure where he could end up, it would be incredibly negligent of Spurs not to have any attacking targets lined up for potential transfers. Luckily for fans of the club, it would appear that they do.

According to Football Insider, one of the players the north Londoners have been 'keeping tabs on' is Nottingham Forest's Welsh magician Brennan Johnson.

The 22-year-old has attracted a lot of attention following his brilliant campaign for the Tricky Trees last season and would represent a good signing for Spurs should they need attacking reinforcements next year - although he is expected to cost at least £40m.

Interestingly, another attacker that Tottenham are keen to sign is Bayern's young Frenchman Mathys Tel.

According to the Telegraph, Spurs have also been using the talks about their talismanic striker to discuss the possibility of including the 18-yer-old prospect in any potential deal, whether on loan or permanently.

Considering the youngster scored five goals in just 399 minutes of Bundesliga football last season - one every 0.88 games - it would be smart business from Levy and Co. However, whether FC Hollywood would accept it is another thing entirely.

Ultimately, even with the season officially starting next week, it looks like this is a transfer saga that could keep on rolling all the way to September 1.