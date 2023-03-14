The future of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is not believed to depend on what lies ahead for manager Antonio Conte.

There is growing speculation surrounding the future of the England captain with just over a year currently remaining on his deal with the Lilywhites.

Reports suggest there is strong interest coming from Manchester United with Erik ten Hag believed to be keen on bringing the 29-year-old to Old Trafford.

And the future of the current Spurs boss, Conte, has been raised as a potential factor in the striker's decision-making ahead of the summer with the Italian set to leave in the coming months.

But reliable Spurs correspondent Alasdair Gold has claimed the 29-year-old is still open to discussing new terms with his boyhood club and Conte's future will not affect that.

Kane had provided an impressive return of 42 goals and 14 assists in his 74 appearances under Conte since his appointment in late 2021 (via Transfermarkt).

Despite this, it seems as if Kane could be open to the idea of playing in north London under a new manager next season.

This news was relayed on Twitter and the best of the reactions can be seen below...