Tottenham Hotspur director of football Fabio Paratici has sat down with Harry Kane's camp to begin the process of putting forward an offer of a new deal.

Will Harry Kane sign a new deal at Spurs?

The England captain now has just over one-year remaining on his current deal with the north London side, and it is believed the club are keen to tie him down for the years to come.

However, there is still speculation surrounding his future potentially being away from Spurs with Manchester United believed to be one of the sides interested ahead of the summer.

Despite the reported interest, it seems as if the Lilywhites are keen to get the ball rolling behind the scenes at Hotspur Way to tie Kane down.

And speaking on the Gold & Guest Talk Tottenham podcast, Alasdair Gold has claimed the Italian director of football has held initial talks with Kane's camp but no offer has been made yet:

"From what I understand, Fabio Paratici has spoken to Kane's camp on a couple of occasions, but it's been more about, you know, 'let's sit down and have a chat about the whole contract thing'.

"From what I understand, no formal discussions over any new contract have taken place yet."

Should Harry Kane stay at Spurs?

This is something which will be massively debated over the coming months until there is a decision either way on a potential new deal for the striker.

The main argument is whether Kane should leave north London in search of his first trophy with Spurs' opportunities crashing to a halt over the last few weeks.

And a move to Manchester United could certainly offer him an increased opportunity at lifting a trophy with United going for the Europa League now having already got their hands on the Carabao Cup.

However, there could well be the question of whether Kane views a Carabao Cup as being worth the risk of leaving a club where he is clearly very comfortable.

United certainly look to be in a good position under Erik ten Hag, however, they are still only two points ahead of Tottenham in the league - when Spurs are seemingly having a poor campaign.

The 29-year-old is, of course, chasing Alan Shearer's Premier League goals record and that is something which could potentially be in the back of his mind this summer.

At Spurs, Kane has returned 20+ goals in six of his last nine Premier League campaigns and there could well be a doubt of whether he could replicate this form at another club (via Transfermarkt).

It is a complete unknown for Kane who has spent his entire career in the Premier League with Spurs but a big decision lies ahead of him.