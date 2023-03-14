Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is unlikely to make a decision on his future in north London before the end of the current campaign.

How long does Harry Kane have left on his contract?

The 29-year-old is now nearing the final year of his contract in north London which could leave Spurs vulnerable this summer if there are teams interested in the striker.

There is a belief Manchester United are eyeing the England captain as their number one target for the summer with Erik ten Hag leading that pursuit.

Reports earlier in the year had suggested the striker was open to the idea of putting pen to paper on a new deal to extend his stay at his boyhood club.

However, speaking on his YouTube channel, Alasdair Gold has now claimed no decision is likely to be made before the summer on Kane's end of the deal:

(45:10) "Everything I kind of was hearing from people around him a couple of weeks back was more kind of just focus on the now, let's get this done. And then we'll kind of have a look and obviously see what Spurs offer and all that sort of stuff as well."

Could Harry Kane leave Spurs this summer?

Tottenham's recent disappointment in the FA Cup and Champions League did feel like a potential setback in their bid to keep their starman at the club for next season.

Spurs' trophy drought has meant the England captain is still yet to get his hands on a piece of silverware with the north London side.

But there may be serious question marks as to who would be in the market for Kane in the summer given his age and his expected price tag.

Manchester United have been mentioned as a seriously interested party with Bayern Munich also believed to be in the market for the 29-year-old.

However, whether Kane would be willing to move to another country is a massive question and whether he would be keen to uproot and move up north two years on from his proposed move to Manchester City is also up for debate.

And it seems as if Spurs fans could be in for a summer of speculation if Kane does not surprise them by signing a new deal before the end of the summer.

From the player's side of things, waiting until the summer is probably his best option with Spurs by no means a guarantee to qualify for the Champions League next season.

It has to be said this could also be the case of United who only sit two points ahead of Tottenham in the table - albeit with a game in hand - but the clubs are set to play each other next month.

A lot could still unfold in the remaining games of this Premier League campaign and it will be interesting to see how it could affect Kane's future in north London.