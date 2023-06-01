There is a good chance that Harry Kane stays at Spurs this summer despite heavy interest from elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

What's the latest on Harry Kane?

The England captain has one year remaining on his contract at Spurs, and given their failure to qualify for European competition, the 29-year-old could depart in search of success elsewhere.

He is Manchester United's top target this summer, but it remains to be seen whether he will choose to leave Spurs, having become their all-time top scorer this season.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano claimed that Kane could stay at his club, given how difficult a deal will be to negotiate for him, and that Spurs will still try to tie him down to fresh terms.

"I think yes, I'm told that there is a chance because Daniel Levy is prepared to fight in a crazy way to keep the player, to offer him a new deal and also to show Tottenham fans after a difficult season, they can keep the player at the club," he stated.

"For sure Harry Kane is considering some options, because Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is 100% convinced that Kane is the perfect striker for his idea, but again negotiating with Daniel Levy will not be easy at all, so I don't see that as an easy one for Manchester United."

What should Kane do?

At 29 years of age, Kane is still yet to win a major trophy, and Spurs have steadily declined in performance levels since reaching the Champions League final four years ago.

With no sporting director or manager in place for next season, it seems that the Lilywhites are still a long way off challenging Manchester City at the top of the table, and if Kane wants to win silverware, it likely will not come at Spurs.

If he departs England, with Real Madrid reportedly interested, he would lose the chance to become the Premier League's all-time top scorer, as he is currently 47 goals behind Alan Shearer, but he could give himself a great chance at winning major honours.

A move to Man United could be appealing, given the progress they have made under Ten Hag, as well as the opportunity to secure the Premier League goals record, although there is less guarantee that the Red Devils could challenge at the top of the league than there would be at Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.

If the striker, who has been described as "exceptional", values the top scoring record highly, then staying at Spurs will allow him to accomplish that goal, but extending his contract could dramatically lower his chances at winning a league title or Champions League than if he departed this summer or next.