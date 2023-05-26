Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is set for in-house talks with Daniel Levy to discuss his future in north London ahead of the summer transfer window.

How much does Harry Kane earn?

It has been a season many will want to forget in N17 with the Lilywhites potentially set to miss out on any form of European football this season.

Indeed, their hugely underwhelming 2022/23 campaign has seen the north London outfit slip down the table in recent months with the possibility of a ninth-placed finish.

However, one man who can walk away from this season with his head held high is the £200k-per-week Tottenham striker who has enjoyed another prolific campaign in front of goal.

Kane - despite Tottenham's dreadful form - has still been able to provide a stunning return of 28 goals in the Premier League which has only been bettered by Erling Haaland.

But as a result of Tottenham's poor showings which has led to yet another trophyless season, speculation ahead of the summer has surfaced over Kane's future.

Reports have suggested the England captain is subject of significant interest from Manchester United with Erik ten Hag looking for a new number nine.

And speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has provided an insight on what may lie ahead of the Spurs striker over the coming weeks:

(2:15) "We know it depends on Tottenham, it depends on how the conversation between Daniel Levy, Tottenham, the future manager of Tottenham will be with Harry Kane.

"So Tottenham will try to keep the player and try to extend his contract. From what I always said Erik ten Hag considers Harry Kane the perfect striker for his project."

How old is Harry Kane?

The England goal machine is set to turn 30 years of age over the summer which will mark a significant milestone in his career with just one-year remaining on his deal with Spurs.

Although his contract situation may become desperate for the north London club, this season has only highlighted how much they rely on him.

Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison have all failed to impress this season with Kane leading the way in front of goal considerably across all competitions.

The England captain has scored more than double the second-highest goalscorer this term but Spurs have remained well off the pace for the top four spots.

This season, Spurs have netted 66 goals in the Premier League and 42% of those goals have come from their talisman.

Although it could be said for a lot of teams, without Kane's goals this season, Spurs could have found themselves in for a truly dismal campaign.

Chelsea have suffered a dreadful campaign without an out-and-out goalscorer, however, they have shown a much better defensive record to Spurs.

It feels like a huge few weeks lie ahead for Spurs off the pitch and the potential appointment of a new manager could well have a big say on where the future of Kane lies.