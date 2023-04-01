Tottenham Hotspur's managerial appointment will be crucial in deciding whether Harry Kane remains at the club over the summer transfer window.

Does Harry Kane want to leave Spurs?

There have been reports earlier this year that the 29-year-old would be open to listening to the contract offers from the north London club.

However, there have also been suggestions that he could push for an exit in the summer with the likes of Manchester United said to be interested.

The Lilywhites currently sit inside the top four but with the clubs around them holding games in hand, there is a lot of negatives hanging around the club after the last few weeks which saw Antonio Conte leave the club.

But speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Fabrizio Romano has insisted who Spurs hire as their next manager will be incredibly important in deciding the £100m+ rated star's future:

"He wants to know about the manager. For him, the manager is absolutely crucial. And so for Harry Kane, Totttenham already are insisting [on a new deal].

"They told him and his brother Charlie [agent] that they want to extend the contract, they want him to stay to be the face of the project also for the future.

"So they want Harry Kane to stay. But at this stage, Harry Kane wants to know who's going to be the coach, what kind of project they have."

Should Harry Kane leave Spurs?

Two years ago, it was believed the England captain was pushing for a move away from north London with Manchester City said to be interested in him.

However, since the 2021 summer window, Pep Guardiola has brought in his striker for the future in Erling Haaland meaning a move to the Etihad Stadium is out of the picture.

Kane's options have now dramatically diminished with only United and Bayern Munich the two reported clubs who are seriously interested in his services.

And in recent years, Kane has said he would not be open to the prospect of moving away from England for a move across Europe.

With this in mind, a move to Old Trafford appears to be the only logical move.

But there will be question marks as to whether Kane would be likely to win a trophy under Erik ten Hag amid the competition from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Granted, United lifted the Carabao Cup this season, however, that was their first trophy since lifting the Europa League in 2017 under Jose Mourinho.

Although Spurs' trophy drought is significantly longer than what it was at Old Trafford, there may be some hesitancy from the England captain to move his family north at this stage of his life for a club that are not winning trophies on a regular basis.

Spurs' issues are there for everyone to see, however, the potential return of Mauricio Pochettino or the appointment of an exciting young manager like Julian Nagelsmann may be enough to persuade Kane to stay.