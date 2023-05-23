Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane is one of the Manchester United's 'preferred targets' heading into the forthcoming transfer window. However, Spurs will fight to keep him in north London, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

Last month, Sky Sports reported that Kane will need to 'drive' any potential exit from Tottenham Hotspur this summer in light of interest from Manchester United.

The 29-year-old is approaching the final year of his deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and there is said to be 'growing concern' at Spurs that he has not put pen to paper to extend his £200k-a-week contract.

Pundit Stuart Pearce has urged Kane to leave his boyhood club in an appearance on talkSPORT following Tottenham's 3-1 defeat against Brentford last weekend in the Premier League, stating: “If I was advising Harry Kane, I’d tell him to go and have another challenge somewhere else. Should this be his final home appearance here for Spurs? I think so.”

The Evening Standard report that Kane is set to sit down with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to thrash out his future at the club amid uncertainty over his future.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano has indicated that Kane is one of Manchester United's priority targets this summer, though thinks Tottenham will prove to be stubborn in negotiations.

Romano said: "For sure, he's one of the preferred targets, but the problem is with Tottenham. Tottenham will fight to keep the player.

"Daniel Levy, personally, wants to fight to keep Harry Kane, to extend the contract of Harry Kane, to change the position and also change the mood around the player."

What are Harry Kane's stats like this season?

Kane is an elite striker and would give Manchester United another dimension in attack if he was to sign on the dotted line at Old Trafford in the summer. Nevertheless, Spurs chiefs will be keen to do everything that they can to make sure that doesn't happen and that he can continue his legacy in N17.

In 2022/23, the England international has been in lethal form for a struggling Tottenham side, registering 30 goals and laying on five assists in 48 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also notes that Kane has maintained an average match rating of 7.45/10 for his exploits on the pitch this term, making him Spurs' second-most consistent performer behind Son Hueng-Min.

FBRef show that Kane has been a force of productivity in attack for Tottenham, successfully carrying out 156 shot-creating actions this campaign.

Looking ahead, Tottenham need to act fast to avoid losing their star man; however, at least it looks as if they are prepared to fight tooth and nail to keep him.