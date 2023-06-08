Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has not held talks with Real Madrid in recent days about a potential move to the Bernabeu.

Does Harry Kane want to leave Spurs?

Despite Tottenham's hugely underwhelming 2022/23 campaign, it was one to remember for Kane on an individual level.

Indeed, despite playing in what proved to be an incredibly disappointing Spurs side, the England captain was still able to return a whopping 30 goals in the Premier League.

These goals saved the north London side from further embarrassment and almost proved enough to secure them a spot in Europe for next season.

However, on the back of the campaign, reports have been heavily linking Kane with a potential move away from north London over the coming months.

Manchester United are believed to be seriously interested in the 29-year-old striker but it is also said that Real Madrid are also looking at him as a possible option to replace Karim Benzema.

And reports from Spain have even suggested that a deal with the player had been agreed during a meeting held in Madrid earlier in the week.

But speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has rubbished the notion of this meeting even taking place between the Spanish giants and the Spurs striker:

"Let me clarify something, we had reports of a meeting and a deal imminent between Tottenham and Real Madrid for Harry Kane in the last 24 hours.

"There was no direct meeting between Tottenham and Real Madrid for Harry Kane, but I also wanted to clarify something Real Madrid want Harry Kane."

How much is Harry Kane worth?

Of course, it is easy to say if most teams were without their best player then they would endure some difficulties, however, Spurs could have been in a really bad place without Kane this season.

We all got to see how much Chelsea struggled without a consistent goalscorer up top and they finished 12th having conceded 47 goals.

In comparison, Spurs conceded another 16 goals and were able to score 32 goals more than their London rivals.

So without Kane, who knows where this Spurs side may have finished in the Premier League with the England captain contributing the highest percentage of a team's goals over the season (42.9%).

So in that sense, despite having just one year remaining on his deal, Daniel Levy will be in a favourable position to ask for an extremely high price for the striker.

Kane has become the club's all-time record goalscorer but may have team honours on his mind ahead of the new campaign.

But if the Spurs chairman is to have his arm twisted into selling the 29-year-old, then he will do on his own terms and with conditions which will suit the Lilywhites.

Although his contract situation is far from favourable, allowing a player like Kane to potentially depart cannot be done so lightly and that is why Spurs are believed to be asking for £100m+.