Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane has already visited Madrid this year as the speculation on a potential move to Real Madrid begins to pick up.

Does Harry Kane want to leave Spurs?

A season to forget was the last thing Daniel Levy will have wanted to see on the pitch ahead of this summer with the future of Kane in doubt.

Indeed, Spurs failed to qualify for any form of European football this season for the first time in 14 years as they were made to settle for an eighth-placed finish.

This will not have helped Tottenham's chances of keeping hold of their star man this summer with the transfer reports linking Kane wit a possible move away.

Tottenham's dismal campaign came in conjunction with a stunning season for Kane after the England captain netted a remarkable 30 goals in the Premier League.

Recent reports have suggested Real Madrid will increase their interest in the 29-year-old over the coming weeks having seen Karim Benzema announce his exit from the Bernabeu.

And on the back of the reports of Madrid's interest, talkSPORT's transfer correspondent Alex Crook has claimed the striker did pay a visit to the Spanish capital earlier in the year:

"I was told a few weeks ago that Kane had been in Madrid earlier this year. Now he was only playing golf, as I understand it, but you can put two and two together sometimes and maybe come up with a correct answer."

Would Harry Kane move abroad?

The main question surrounding Kane's future is whether the Englishman would be willing to potentially put Alan Shearer's all-time goals record to one side in the Premier League.

Kane has made some huge moves towards matching Shearer's 260 goals in the Premier League having overtaken Wayne Rooney in second spot and ending the campaign on 213 goals.

This is not the first time Kane's future has been seriously speculated with a potential move to Manchester City on the cards back in 2021.

It is believed the striker was keen to leave N17 in favour of a move to the Etihad Stadium but Spurs were unwilling to let him go as a result of City's valuation of the striker.

Back in 2021, Kane was interviewed by Gary Neville in the midst of the interest from City where he suggested he would not be open to a move abroad:

"Of course there's always the option of maybe moving abroad one day but I don't think that really interests me in the near future," Kane said two years ago.

However, now a move to City is off the cards, it would be interesting to see whether Kane would be interested in a move to the Bernabeu where he could have a big opportunity at ending his trophy drought.

Gareth Bale could provide the 29-year-old with some words of advice if Kane is considering this possibility but it would certainly be a huge move as he closes in on his 30th birthday.