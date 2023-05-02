Tottenham Hotspur could use striker Richarlison as a replacement for Harry Kane if the latter is to leave north London in the summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

As per Sky Sports, Manchester United are keen on signing Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer; however, they will not be drawn into a protracted transfer saga as they battle for his signature.

The report states that Spurs have 'growing concern' that Kane won't sign a contract extension at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium due to their turbulent nature on and off the field with just over 12 months left on his deal; however, the Lilywhites are adamant that he is not for sale.

Bayern Munich are also interested in the possibility of acquiring Kane and The Independent have revealed that the Bundesliga giants could test the water by making a 'persuasive offer' to try and entice him to the Allianz Arena.

Kane has been in brilliant form this term, registering 27 goals and five assists in 45 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

In the event that Kane does leave his boyhood club in the forthcoming transfer window, journalist Jones has speculated in his column for GIVEMESPORT that his replacement could already be in the building in the form of Brazilian striker Richarlison.

Jones suggested: "Sources have told GMS that the possibility of him leaving [Kane] is genuine.

"The situation also opens up the chance for Richarlison to properly get his Spurs career up and running. It’s possible he even becomes the Kane replacement as a No9; he does it for Brazil after all. But it would risk further wrath of the fan base.

"Imagine replacing Kane - their record Premier League goal scorer - with a man who has literally just scored his first Premier League goal for them, nine months after signing, and has three goals in 31 appearances in all competitions this term.

"It’s slightly harsh to throw that stat at Richarlison given it has been a stop-start campaign but facts are facts. He came off the bench to score at Liverpool on Sunday, but Spurs fans would be right to hold some concern."

Could Richarlison replace Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur?

Richarlison is someone who has shown in his career that he can be a source of goals; however, Jones is right in pointing out that his record hasn't been up to scratch this season, meaning it would probably anger the Tottenham fans if they weren't to enter the transfer market in the scenario that they did decide to sell Kane.

In his defence, Richarlison did register 11 goals and five assists with Everton in 2021/22, as per Transfermarkt, before completing a £60 million move to Spurs last summer.

The 25-year-old also has 20 strikes in 42 matches at international level with his native Brazil, showing that he can lead the line effectively when prioritised as a central figure in attack.

Nevertheless, Spurs should be looking to bring in a new centre-forward if Kane does choose to depart the club in order to show the fans their ambition or hefty criticism would likely come the way of the Tottenham hierarchy.