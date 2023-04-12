Tottenham Hotspur winger Son Heung-min has been hailed by his teammate Harry Kane after he scored his 100th Premier League goal on the weekend.

How did Son reach his 100th Premier League goal?

It was an afternoon filled with controversy in north London on Saturday as Brighton & Hove Albion tasted defeat at the hands of Spurs.

But many will argue the Seagulls' defeat also came at the hands of the officials with a number of VAR decisions going against Roberto De Zerbi's side.

Indeed, the PGMOL issued an apology to the Italian and his side the following morning after admitting Brighton should have been awarded a penalty in the second half.

And the controversy has perhaps overshadowed Son's achievement of becoming the first-ever Asian player to have netted 100 league goals in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old hit the achievement in style with a stunning curling effort from outside the box which left Sam Steele with no chance in the Brighton goal.

On the back of becoming both Tottenham and England's all-time record goalscorer, Kane spoke highly of his South Korean colleague on hitting the landmark:

“He's an unbelievable player, and what a goal to do it,” Kane told the club website.

“I’m extremely proud of him, we’ve known each other for a long time now and I’ve been there to see all of his goals."

“He just brings a good energy around the training ground, even when things aren’t going so well, you can count on him to get everyone going. On the pitch, the way he presses, the way he runs with the ball, he’s such an exciting player."

Is Son still good enough for Spurs?

It has been a hugely underwhelming campaign for last season's Golden Boot winner, Son, who has only been able to return seven goals in the league thus far (via Transfermarkt).

Kane endured his own struggles in front of goal for a large part of the 2021/22 campaign and Spurs were helped by the South Korean taking on a lot of the responsibility and ending the campaign with 23 in the league.

However, this season has seen Kane carry Spurs for large parts of the season with the likes of Son and Dejan Kulusevski not exactly pulling their weight in front of goal.

But the goal on the weekend from the South Korean was vintage Son and could provide fans with some optimism that he can get back to his usual self over the coming weeks.

It is not just the South Korean's goals which are down on last season, he has also provided fewer take-ons and progressive carries per 90 minutes (via FBref).

Perhaps there is something to be considered in the fact Kulusevski has also struggled this season and a new permanent manager could resolve the issues over the summer.

He certainly has the backing of the club's highest-ever goalscorer and there are some huge games ahead of Spurs where he could potentially turn his season around.