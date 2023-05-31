Harry Kane will be wasting his time if he chooses to stay at Tottenham Hotspur any longer, pundit Perry Groves has claimed.

What's the latest on Harry Kane's future?

The England captain has one year left on his deal at Spurs, and with the Lilywhites failing to qualify for European football, the 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away.

Kane has scored 30 league goals this season, a tally only bettered by Erling Haaland, and given that Spurs are still yet to appoint a sporting director or a new manager, it does feel unlikely that they may challenge for major honours next season.

There have been whispers that Kane could stay at Spurs for one more year before departing for free, but Perry Groves has told TalkSPORT that this would be a waste of time for the striker.

"If he does stay for one more season at Spurs, I think that shows an unbelievable lack of ambition," Groves stated.

"I think it means that he's a little bit too comfortable there.

"He will waste a season of his footballing career if he stays at Spurs. It will be a complete and utter waste of time for him, and I always think that the elite sportsmen should always try and play at the highest level that you can probably play for your talent. He's not."

Where should Harry Kane go?

The £200k-per-week star has arguably achieved all he can at Spurs, becoming their all-time record goalscorer this season, and the club finishing eighth in a campaign where Kane has been outstanding on an individual level highlights the issue he faces there.

If he is to leave in search of major honours, he may have a few different options depending on the level of interest shown this summer. Manchester United have been heavily linked, and Erik ten Hag has reportedly made Kane his top target.

Whilst United have improved this season, their Carabao Cup victory was their first trophy in five years, and there is no guarantee that Kane could challenge for major honours there.

Kane has been linked with Real Madrid amidst uncertainty over the future of Karim Benzema, and he could follow in Gareth Bale's footsteps and regularly challenge for the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Kane may not favour a move abroad as he takes aim at Alan Shearer's Premier League goals record, and with United his only realistic option for a move within England right now, it remains unclear what the striker will choose to do.