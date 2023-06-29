Tottenham Hotspur have no plans to sell Harry Kane in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Alasdair Gold.

Is Kane leaving Tottenham?

It wouldn't be the summer transfer window without the usual stories linking Kane with a move away from Tottenham.

This summer has already seen links with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, with the saga only likely to rumble on in the coming weeks and possibly months.

Despite Spurs' floundering Premier League performances last season, Kane still managed 30 goals in 38 games - a tally that would normally win you the Golden Boot in an Erling Haaland-less season.

It is understandable, therefore, why his stock is so high in spite of his advancing age.

Kane is still yet to win a trophy in his professional career and the general feeling among fans is that he is quietly desperate to leave Spurs in the hunt for some silverware.

But, according to Alasdair Gold, Tottenham have absolutely no plans to sell the forward, despite growing interest from Bayern in recent days.

"I was talking to the club today and people within the club," said Gold. "And the feeling still, most importantly within the club, is that it is not in the plans to sell Harry Kane."

He added: "So, I know we're looking at what, the last two days they've [Spurs] spent about £57m [Guglielmo Vicario & James Maddison], and obviously more to come as well."

"And that will lead some people to think it's a bit like Gareth Bale, 2013. Are they spending money that they're, you know, accounting for already that will come in? But I keep getting told that it's not the plan to sell Harry Kane."

This will come as good news to Tottenham supporters who will be desperate to hold onto their talisman for as long as humanly possible. God only knows where the Lilywhites would have ended up without his goals in recent seasons.

James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario will also be relieved to hear Gold's news, having both arrived at the club in recent days, with the idea of joining a Spurs side without Harry Kane certainly a less attractive prospect.

What's the latest on Kane to Bayern?

Bayern reportedly submitted their first bid for Kane several days ago; a deal which proposed a £60m fee, excluding potential add-ons. Spurs understandably rejected Thomas Tuchel's attempt to lure Kane to Bavaria.

However, Bayern are expected to bid again for the English marksman, with Kane himself keen on a move to the Bundesliga champions.

It will be up to Spurs whether they are willing to entertain offers for their star man, but, given Kane turns 30 in July, Tottenham may be tempted to cash in on the centre-forward while they still have time.