Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is open to a potential move away from north London this summer but he and his camp are not agitating for a move.

Who wants to sign Harry Kane?

The 29-year-old striker is now coming into the final year of his deal with his boyhood club and speculation as to whether he will see that final season out remains rife.

Indeed, the England captain has finished his campaign for the Lilywhites having shone in what was a seriously underwhelming term for the club.

Kane was able to net a whopping 30 goals in the Premier League which was just six off the league's top scorer Erling Haaland who was playing Pep Guardiola's extraordinary Manchester City side.

And having impressed once again in a Spurs shirt, Kane is believed to have attracted the interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid.

This comes two years after the England captain was believed to be pushing for a move away from north London amid the interest from City.

However, speaking on the Five YouTube channel, David Ornstein has claimed this is not the case this summer with the striker's camp very much in contact with the chairman Daniel Levy:

"As far as I know, he is open to all opportunities, including Real Madrid, I'm not aware that he would not play outside the Premier League like some have suggested."

"Harry Kane, his family, they love Spurs, they're Tottenham supporters, it would do them no greater pleasure than to succeed, win trophies, compete in the Champions League with Tottenham, that is their ideal scenario.

"But we're not living in an ideal world. And that's why they are open to everything. I don't sense they're agitating, like some perceive them to be in the summer of 2021. I think there is communication on this occasion with Daniel Levy, which there wasn't at that time. And so I think things are very calm."

Will Kane sign a new deal?

There are contrasting reports over the interest coming from Madrid now with some claims from Spain suggesting Los Blancos could be willing to wait until next summer to make their move for Kylian Mbappe.

If this is the case then it could possibly halve Kane's options this summer to just United as Erik ten Hag looks to solve their issues up top.

However, it is believed Levy would be willing to allow Kane to run his contract down next season rather than allowing him to leave this summer for the Red Devils.

Given United are said to be so desperate to address their issues at striker this summer, missing out on Kane could potentially see them find an alternative long-term option.

If this were to be the case, then it could put some serious question marks as to where Kane could actually move.

And there is certainly potential for this to work in Tottenham's favour if Kane's options are to fade away as it could leave the £200k-per-week striker open to signing a new deal in north London.

As Ornstein suggests, it appears the striker would be open to staying at Spurs this summer and there is no burning desire to force a move, currently.

So if his options are to fade over the coming months, it could possibly leave Spurs his most attractive offer.