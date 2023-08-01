Highlights Tottenham Hotspur is in crucial talks with Bayern Munich over Harry Kane's transfer, as Bayern aims to close the deal as soon as possible.

Despite successful transfers, the cloud of a Kane transfer saga looms over Spurs' summer transfer activities.

Kane's potential sale for £100m would make him the most expensive sale in Tottenham's history, surpassing Gareth Bale.

Tottenham Hotspur's conversations with Bayern Munich over Harry Kane are set to enter the "crucial stages" over the coming week as the German behemoths are determined to "close the deal as soon as possible", per Fabrizio Romano.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

The transfer window has gone very well for new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou so far this year. Not only have they managed to bolster the squad with the free signing of Manor Solomon, but they have also splashed the cash somewhat to sign the £40m James Maddison and the £17m Guglielmo Vicario - two players who should improve the first team.

That said, all of this promising business has yet again been completed under the dark cloud of a Kane transfer saga, with perennial winners Bayern the club looking to lure him away from N17.

The German giants have already had two offers rejected by the Lilywhites - the second being worth £70m - but are increasingly confident they will eventually land their man.

The two clubs are set for crunch talks this week, with the Bavarians believing that Daniel Levy and Co are warming to selling their star striker, per the Daily Mail.

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested should the deal not happen, but the same publication has reported that Kane has set his 'heart on Bavaria' should he leave this summer.

Transfers expert Fabrizio Romano explained the situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

"We are entering into a crucial week for Harry Kane because early [this] week, could be Monday, the discussion between Bayern and Tottenham will enter crucial stages with a meeting with Daniel Levy.

"The meeting had to be Friday; then Daniel Levy decided to reschedule the meeting. Now the meeting will take place. Let's see how the conversation will go, but Bayern remain confident, and PSG [are] keeping an eye on the situation in case Bayern's deal collapses.

"But Bayern remain the favorites and Bayern want to close the deal as soon as possible. So, an important week for the future of Harry Kane with Bayern and pushing on that one."

Who was Tottenham Hotspurs' most expensive sale?

With Kane set to cost potentially £100m this summer, where would that put him on the list of the most expensive player sales in Spurs history?

The bronze medal goes to Dimitar Berbatov, who was sold to Premier League rivals Manchester United in 2008 for £31m, Spurs' most expensive sale at the time.

The Bulgarian would score 56 goals and provide 27 assists for the Red Devils in one of the most trophy-laden periods in their history.

The number two spot goes to a player still playing in England, Kyle Walker. The England international left Spurs for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth £45m - making him the most expensive fullback in the world at the time.

The Sheffield-born star has since gone on to win practically everything there is to win at the domestic level for City, topping it all off with a Champions League trophy in June.

Number one is - unsurprisingly - Gareth Bale. The lightning-quick Welshman left north London for Real Madrid in 2013 for £85m - a British record at the time.

While his time in Spain might've ended in an unfortunate way, he, much like Walker, won everything he could for Los Blancos, including five Champions League titles.

Therefore, should Kane be sold for even close to the £100m price that has been reported, he'll easily take the top spot as the most expensive sale in the club's history, and it's hard to say it wouldn't be deserved.