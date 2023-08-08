Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have rejected Bayern Munich's offer of €100m for Harry Kane, reaffirming their valuation of at least £100m for the striker.

Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman, was not swayed by Bayern's negotiating tactics and responded with a firm rejection.

The club is also working on the departures of other players, including Tanguy Ndombele and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who may be moving to Galatasaray and Atletico Madrid, respectively.

Tottenham Hotspur have rejected Bayern Munich's mammoth €100m (£85m) for their star striker Harry Kane and will reject all further offers that don't reach at least £100m, per Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham Hotspur?

It's the transfer saga that never seems to end, Kane to Bayern. The German behemoths have now made three bids for the Spurs legend, with the second being worth around €80 (£69m), which was immediately rejected, and this most recent one of €100m (£85m) also being rebuffed albeit after a few days.

The Bavarians officially made the offer on Friday afternoon (August 4), stipulating that it was a 'take it or leave it' offer and had to be answered by midnight that night, or they would walk.

Spurs did not even acknowledge it.

Unsurprisingly, Bayern's negotiating tactics did not affect the incredibly experienced Daniel Levy, with the Spurs chairman finally responding to the offer this week (Monday) with a firm rejection on the basis that it is still quite far below the Lilywhite's valuation of their all-time leading goalscorer.

The figure required to so much as tempt Tottenham into selling their talismanic forward this summer is £100m, according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekhol.

He explained the situation on Sky Sports News (via Football Daily), saying:

"That bid was worth around €100m, which is around £85M. Now we told you that wasn't going to be enough, £85m [is] not enough, it would take at least £100m for Spurs to be tempted to sell Harry Kane, so that is the latest.

"But as far as the player himself is concerned, he's made it clear 'sort my future out this week'."

Who else is linked with an exit from Tottenham?

With so much media attention on the possible departure of a single individual, it's easy to forget that the club will also be working on the exits of several other players this summer.

One midfielder linked with a move away from N17 is none other than club record signing Tanguy Ndombele, who cost Spurs a whopping £63m when he joined from Lyon in the summer of 2019.

It's fair to say that despite making 91 appearances for the club in all competitions, the 26-year-old has dramatically fallen short of the expectations so many had of him, and after a mediocre loan spell with Serie A champions Napoli last year, he could be on his way to Turkey to join Galatasaray.

According to the Daily Mail, the Turkish Super Lig side remain in talks to secure his signature after their attempts to sign Manchester United midfielder Fred fell through last week.

Another midfielder that could be leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer - albeit a far more successful one - could be Danish international Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

According to Football Insider, the 27-year-old is set to agree to a move to La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid, despite being a nailed-on starter since moving to north London three years ago.

It looks like Spurs are set for a lot more changes in the final few weeks of the window this summer, even if they can keep a hold of Kane.