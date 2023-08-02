Highlights

Ange Postecoglou's plans could be disrupted should Harry Kane seal a switch to Bayern Munich, according to Dean Jones.

It is still unknown whether Tottenham Hotspur's record goalscorer will be at the club next season.

What is the latest news on Harry Kane?

Bayern Munich are continuing to push hard for the England captain's signature.

Representatives of the two sides met again on Monday in order to try and reach a compromise. The meeting took multiple hours and ultimately resulted in no deal being reached, with there being a £20m gap in the valuations of both sides. According to Fabrizio Romano, the German side remains confident about completing a deal and intend to bid again with a package closer to €100m. Should the move be completed, Harry Kane would become the highest earner at Bayern, replacing Sadio Mane. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is holding out for £100m, and with the Bavaria sides £85m bid being rejected according to Miguel Delaney, it seems to be a case of which side concedes first.

The forward is open to the move, with Rudy Galletti telling GIVEMESPORT that the England international wants to make the move and has agreed terms: "Kane wants to go to Bayern. He reached a verbal agreement with Bayern in January. Also, in the last contact with Tuchel, he confirmed that he only wants to join the German club. Tottenham, to date, are quite adamant on their position with Kane." Spurs are prepared to offer the forward a new deal worth £400k per week that would make him the highest paid player in the Premier League alongside Kevin De Bruyne, but the forward is unwilling to open talks over a new deal until after the window closes. However, a recent report has suggested that Kane could sign a new deal at Spurs should he stay this summer and the team shows "significant progress" under new boss Postecoglou.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones stated that sources have confidence in a deal being agreed with Tottenham in the coming days, and that the forwards contract situation is fueling potential buyers beliefs in securing the players signature: "This is a very fragile period of the transfer window because if you lose a star player now, it absolutely shatters your plans for the new season. Bayern are poised to do exactly that to Spurs because they want to get a deal done this week. It won’t be easy, far from it, but we have reached the stage where they are going to put everything on the table and hope that Daniel Levy and Co. can see the upside to selling him at the price they propose.

I have serious doubts about Bayern spending over £100million, so the chances of this deal actually going through have to be measured carefully, especially as Bayern have never gone near this level of spending on one player before. But because of the Kane stance, it is not impossible. There has been no news on him having any interest in a new Spurs contract, so that avenue is currently shut down. Let's see because sources in Germany seem genuinely confident something positive could happen in the next few days."

There are two real options for Spurs.

One is to use the options within their squad. Kane's potential departure could be a major opportunity for Richarlison to step up and live up to his £60m price tag. The Brazilian had a difficult first campaign at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, managing just one goal and four assists in the Premier League last season, with many fans mocking the forward for his unfortunate stat about having more yellow cards for celebrating goals by taking his shirt off than actual goals in the league last season. Given an opportunity to make regular starts leading the Spurs attack could revitalize the striker who the year before his move managed 11 goals for a struggling Everton side.

The club could also delve into the market, with reports linking Spurs to a number of strikers. According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the London club are considering Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo-Muani should Kane depart this summer. The forward is said to cost £69m and is also a target of Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Another target is Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, who Spurs have enquired about according to Rudy Galetti. Juventus are willing to let the striker go this summer, and are currently in talks with Spurs' rivals Chelsea over a potential swap deal between Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku.