Highlights Harry Kane has informed both Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich that his future must be decided before the Premier League season begins this weekend.

Bayern Munich has persistently pursued Kane despite Tottenham's resistance, with three formal offers already rejected.

Bayern may make one final bid of £95m to test Tottenham's resolve, but a decision must be made quickly as Kane wants the deal completed before Sunday's match.

It's going to be a "crucial week" for Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich as Harry Kane has informed them that his future must be sorted before a ball is kicked in the Premier League this weekend, per transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

There are usually at least a few different transfer sagas that come to dominate the summer every year in football, whether that was the Gareth Bale to Real Madrid story in 2013, David de Gea's almost move to the same club in 2015 or even Declan Rice's switch to Arsenal earlier this year, Bayern's pursuit of Kane might be the biggest for quite some time.

The German behemoths have been incredibly persistent in their pursuit of the Englishman despite the constant signals from Spurs that their talismanic striker is not for sale for anything less than £100m.

So far, the Bundesliga champions have had three formal offers rebuffed by the North Londoners. The second was said to be worth just €80m (£69m), and the most recent one significantly more at €100m (£86m), however even that was deemed to be well below what Daniel Levy and Co are after.

Read the latest Tottenham Hotspur transfer news HERE...

However, where most clubs might've already given up on securing the signature of the superstar striker, the Bavarians look like they might push ahead with at least one more bid worth £95m to test the resolve of the Tottenham hierarchy, per Sky Sports.

That said, a decision will have to be made quickly as the player has informed both sides that his future must be decided before the club's Premier League campaign gets underway against Brentford on Sunday, per transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

He explained the situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

"For Harry Kane crucial week in this case, this week because Harry Kane's camp communicated to both Tottenham and Bayern that they want the deal to be decided this week. Harry Kane's preference is not to leave after the first game in the Premier League this season; Tottenham play on Sunday, so the expectation is to get the deal done by Friday or Saturday; otherwise, the deal would collapse.

"That's the preference of Harry Kane communicated to both clubs, let's see what happens. Bayern had internal talks today to discuss again about the Harry Kane case, and some sources believe that they will bid again for Harry Kane, so that's the feeling internally at Bayern.

"We wait for a final confirmation but Wednesday is going to be an important day to understand whether Bayern will bid again for Kane or not. Some sources in the club believe that a new bid will be made to try one last time to sign Harry Kane, so it will depend on Bayern and on Daniel Levy absolutely, with the timing now being crucial because the player wants to make the move this week or potentially next summer, so that's the Kane position."

How old is Harry Kane?

Born July 28th 1993, in Walthamstow, England, Kane has just turned 30-years-old but has shown no signs of decline in his performances or output whatsoever, and if last year is anything to go by, he's just getting better and better.

In his 37 Premier League appearances across the 2021/22 campaign, the 6 foot 2 "monster" scored a respectable 17 goals and provided nine assists, giving him a goal contribution every 124 minutes, or once every 1.3 games, per WhoScored.

However, last season, in his 38 starts, the £200,000-a-week genius managed to score 30 goals whilst still providing two assists, meaning that he created a goal contribution every 106 minutes in the Premier League, or one every 1.18 games, also per WhoScored.

With numbers like that, it's not hard to see why the record German champions want to add the England captain to their ranks for the new season, as his presence would give them a much better chance to extend their domestic dominance onto the continental scene.