Harry Kane starring in the new Hot Ones episode is "big" due to the "direct and candid questions" the England captain might be asked about according to Rory Jennings.

What team is Harry Kane moving to?

This summer transfer window has seemed like the window in which Kane was going to leave Tottenham Hotspur.

In the months before the window opened, the England captain was heavily linked with potential moves to both Manchester United and Real Madrid, which only intensified following the departure of Madrid's legendary attacker Karim Benzema.

However, neither move materialised, and now it seems both clubs have moved on from the 29-year-old, with the Red Devils reportedly in talks for Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta and Real Madrid instead opting to sign former Newcastle United and Stoke City striker, Joselu, on loan.

One club have maintained interest in the striker though, with German giants Bayern Munich launching multiple bids in an attempt to bring the Spurs record goalscorer to the Allianz Arena. Thomas Tuchel is reportedly a big fan and has held talks with Kane in order to try and convince him to play his football in Bavaria next season, however Daniel Levy has rejected both offers so far, and it remains to be seen whether Bayern have the finances available to pull off the deal.

Tottenham still have not given up hope of convincing their star player to stay at the club next season, with Matt Law reporting that should Kane sign a new deal, he could be paid £400k per week, which would make him the joint-highest paid player in the league alongside Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne. The report states that the England captain is set to meet with new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou for the time soon, with the Australian having to convince the player that Tottenham is the right club for him going forward.

It was recently announced that Kane was going to appear on YouTube game show "Hot Ones", where contestants will try to eat as many chicken wings coated in hot sauce as possible, with each one increasing in temperature. The twist is the contestants must answer a question after each wing, with the questions normally being quite direct, a fact which excited Jennings, who was speaking on talkSPORT.

Talking to fellow presenter Ale Oladipo, the Chelsea fan revealed that he cannot wait to see what Kane reveals during the episode, and likens it to the forwards appearance on Gary Neville's YouTube channel The Overlap.

"Do you remember the last time he was on a YouTube channel? It was on the golf course with Gary Neville and he pretty much admitted he wanted to leave Tottenham. The fact that on Thursday, a new episode of Hot Ones is coming out and Harry Kane is the star, it's big."

When the topic of the questions asked during Hot Ones episodes was brought up, Jennings said "They're direct, candid questions so there is no way they will skirt around the issues. I cannot wait to see it."

What does this mean for Kane?

Like Jennings said, the last time Kane took part in something like this, it was controversial to say the least.

Two years ago, Neville interviewed the forward as they went round a golf course for the former England fullback's YouTube channel, and in the interview the Spurs striker hinted a couple of times that he was considering a move, with quotes such as "I mean he might want to sell me. He might be thinking, If I could get £100million for you, then why not?" as well as "I'd never say that I'd stay at Spurs for the rest of my career. I'd never say that I would leave Spurs." being quite damning.

The fallout from the video was large, with Spurs chairman Levy reportedly furious with the interview, as he felt disrespected. The report also stated that it strengthened the North London sides desire to keep the forward rather than caving into his demands, which is ultimately what happened, with Kane remaining at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

It remains to be seen whether this interview will be as explosive or divisive as the Overlap one, but mainly will be eagerly awaiting the release of the video on July 13th to see if it sheds some light on the strikers future at the club.