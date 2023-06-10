Tottenham Hotspur have recently been linked with a move for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, and while the England international has flattered to deceive for much of his career with the Red Devils, he could be a stellar signing for the Lilywhites.

Signing for United for a staggering £80m in 2019, the 30-year-old has often been subject to intense criticism for his lacklustre defensive displays, but could indeed be offered a lifeline as Ange Postecoglou looks to craft his Spurs team following his recent appointment.

That's according to The Telegraph, which claims that Tottenham could sign the centre-back this summer, though will face competition from Aston Villa and Everton for his services.

Touted at just £35m, he could be an affordable addition to bolster Tottenham's squad as they search for a route back to prominence, though whether he would agree to play his football outside of European competition next term remains to be seen.

Should Tottenham sign Harry Maguire?

It's been a tumultuous journey for Maguire in England's north-west, and despite chalking up 175 appearances and winning the Carabao Cup in February, he has been harangued as a "walking disaster" by reporter Samuel Luckhurst.

However, Maguire boasts many admirable qualities and has remained an integral part of an England side that has tantalised trophy-winning credentials, having earned 55 caps and scoring seven goals, reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, the Euro 2020 final and the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup. Indeed, Erik ten Hag labelled him as a "leader" earlier this year.

And as per FBref, the one-time Hull City titan ranks among the top 17% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for passes attempted, the top 9% for progressive carries, the top 11% for blocks and the top 12% for aerials won per 90.

The £190k-per-week ace could be the perfect replacement for Davinson Sanchez, who has been at the epicentre of a Spurs defence that has leaked 63 goals in the Premier League this season.

The 26-year-old Colombian played 24 times this season, but only earned eight starts in the Premier League while being linked with a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium of late, having been branded "deadwood" by TalkSport pundit Jamie O'Hara.

Given that Postecoglou will surely be seeking to stamp an iron-clad resolve on his defence to ensure that the seasonal woes do not repeat next year, it is unlikely that he will turn to a defender failing to earn a regular starting berth in that very same stricken team, especially after the £65k-per-week ace has been predicted to "struggle with the playing around from the back" in the Australian manager's possession-centric system by journalist Alasdair Gold.

Maguire, for all his misfortune, is still a solid defender, and with a clean slate, he could have a renaissance to coincide with Spurs' own at a pivotal moment.