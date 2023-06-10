Tottenham Hotspur will appreciate a lot of things about Manchester United's Harry Maguire ahead of the summer transfer window.

Is Harry Maguire up for sale?

It was a disappointing campaign at Old Trafford for the England defender who saw his role diminish under Erik ten Hag in his first campaign at the helm.

Prior to the arrival of the Dutchman, Maguire had played a prominent role in United's 2021/22 campaign where he made 28 starts in the Premier League.

However, this season has seen the 30-year-old's game time severely reduced to the point where he has only made eight starts in the top flight.

However, there are conflicting reports as to whether the centre-back will be leaving this summer with talkSPORT now claiming he is keen to remain at United and fight for his place.

This comes just days after the reliable Fabrizio Romano suggested that those around the player were of the belief this is the perfect opportunity for him to leave the club.

But speaking on the Five YouTube channel, David Ornstein has suggested those at Spurs will appreciate a lot of the qualities which Maguire could potentially bring to north London.

Adding to this, the reliable journalist also nodded towards the 30-year-old's relationship with his national captain, Harry Kane:

"I don't think this situation is satisfactory for his career at club or international level. And that's why there will be conversations to be had. There will be interest in him.

"We've seen Tottenham linked, I think Tottenham really will respect what level of player he is, but also the character, the sort of leader he would bring to any camp, the leadership sorry.

"He's good friends with Harry Kane from international level. So I don't think this is a sort of equation of one in one out or a swap of sorts. I think if he was to go somewhere like that it would be to play together ideally."

How much does Harry Maguire earn?

Tottenham's defensive record last season really was dreadful with the north London side shipping in 63 goals which saw them finish with a goal difference of a mere +7.

But a move for Maguire may leave many Spurs fans concerned as to whether the club would actually be bringing in an upgrade considering the huge levels of criticism he has come under in recent months.

Maguire would arrive with a lot of experience from his time with Leicester and United, however, is this really a deal which would prove beneficial for Spurs?

According to FBref, the England international ranks inside the bottom 15th percentile for tackles made over the last year with an average of just 1.03 per 90 minutes.

And at the age of 30, is he a player who Spurs' new boss Ange Postecoglou could look to as a long-term option as he looks to begin the rebuild in north London.

After all, this is a player who is believed to be earning in the region of £190k-per-week at United but is unable to make the starting XI under Ten Hag.

Despite the recent criticism, talkSPORT's Gabriel Agbonlahor has hailed Maguire as "outstanding" and perhaps Spurs feel similarly as they search for upgrades at centre-back.