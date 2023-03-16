Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has taken to Instagram to provide a response to comments that he recently made on his parent club.

What did Harry Winks say?

The Englishman is currently spending the final few months of his season-long loan deal in Serie A with the Italian strugglers, Sampdoria.

Winks has become a regular in their starting XI having started the last eight of Sampdoria's league games following a lengthy injury which kept him sidelined (via Transfermarkt).

However, did recently comment about his time away from north London and suggested the club had not been in contact with him:

"I can only focus on the next match, but I am proud to have made this choice. Nobody from Tottenham has contacted me, not even the coach. I was and am fully focusing on Sampdoria," he said.

But on Thursday afternoon, the 27-year-old posted on his Instagram story to clarify his comments, claiming he had not heard from Spurs on their plans for next season:

"I just wanted to clarify [that] my comments about no contact from Spurs were in regards to plans for next season. There are still plenty of games left this season for both Sampdoria and Spurs and this has to be the full focus for both.

"Having been at Spurs since the age of 5, I have nothing but respect for everyone at the Club."

Will Spurs sell Winks in the summer?

Winks will arrive back in north London with just one year remaining on his current deal with the Lilywhites having spent the year away in Italy.

But as aforementioned, it has been a difficult campaign for the Englishman on the whole having suffered from an ankle injury which had kept him out of action until January.

The injury was so severe that the midfielder was forced to undergo surgery back in November to help rectify the issue.

As a result, Winks has missed the majority of the season in Italy which has meant his opportunity to leave Spurs for the season and show them what he can do has been hindered.

And in a side which look destined for relegation, it has not been an easy environment for the 27-year-old to return to considering they have only won two games all season.

Spurs are expected to look for a new midfielder in the summer but considering the difficulties Winks has endured, it is difficult to imagine him returning to the fold ahead of next season.