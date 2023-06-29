Tottenham Hotspur supporters will have been emboldened by the recent acquisition of James Maddison from Leicester City, and could now return for Harvey Barnes.

What's the latest on Harvey Barnes to Tottenham?

According to The Telegraph, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is interested in raiding the King Power Stadium once again for the 25-year-old, with Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Newcastle United also vying for his signature.

The report does continue to state that sources suggest a transfer is not forthcoming for any of the aforementioned outfits at present, though this could change as the transfer window rages on.

Leicester were relegated from the top-flight this year and now face a rebuild, and while the Lilywhites have already tied up a £40m deal for Maddison, securing his teammate's services for a reported £30m could bode well ahead of the new campaign.

Should Tottenham sign Harvey Barnes?

For the past decade, Tottenham have been lauded for their attacking intent and guile despite failing to end the interminable wait for silverware.

Former manager Jose Mourinho hailed Heung-min Son as "on fire" and talisman Harry Kane for giving the club a "big dynamic" several years ago, but the recent term has illustrated the necessity for newfound talent after an eighth-placed finish in the league yielded no European football next year.

The former, Son, has been a stalwart for the London side since signing from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported £22m in 2015, scoring 145 goals and supplying 80 assists from 372 outings, but the 30-year-old has been criticised for "performing so far short of his usual standards" this season by journalist Charlie Gordon.

Barnes could not only be viewed as an option to alleviate the burden on the South Korean's shoulders but also be a potential successor under Postecoglou's wing, much like Maddison could be the heir to Christian Eriksen's throne at the club.

Following the confirmation of Maddison's arrival, The Telegraph's Matt Law said: "James Maddison will give Tottenham something they’ve missed since the Christian Eriksen days. Really good signing."

Eriksen forged 305 displays for Spurs before departing for Inter Milan for £17m in 2020, scoring 69 goals and registering 90 assists as he captured the awe of hordes of onlookers for his footballing intellect and aptitude as a midfield orchestrator, with former Liverpool forward Craig Bellamy praising him as "world-class" during his time at White Hart Lane.

Maddison can emulate his impact from the centre, having scored ten goals and provided nine assists from 28 starting appearances in the Premier League despite the Foxes' relegation.

Dubbed a "magician" by Statman Dave, the £110k-per-week menace ranks among the top 10% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 13% for shot-creating actions, the top 15% for progressive passes and the top 17% for tackles per 90, as per FBref.

The three-cap England international has also been described as a "world-class" midfielder by his international manager Gareth Southgate, and possesses all the tools necessary to forge a prosperous career at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, rekindling his "dynamic" partnership with Barnes, who was described as such by journalist Adam Goodwin.

The crux of Leicester's seasonal demise did not lie in the offence - the outfit's 51-goal return bettered all within the bottom half of the final standings - and Barnes thrived as he plundered 13 strikes from 34 matches, putting him among the top 6% of positional peers for goals per 90.

Clearly boasting an innate understanding on the pitch, the duo could rejuvenate Spurs' attack and take the emphasis off Kane's shoulders - who may yet depart the club this summer.