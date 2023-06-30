Tottenham Hotspur seem unwilling to slow down in their quest for a revolution this summer, as another report emerges detailing fresh interest...

What's the latest on Harvey Barnes to Tottenham Hotspur?

This latest claim comes from journalist Sami Mokbel, speaking on the Last Word on Spurs podcast about their interest in Leicester City's Harvey Barnes.

Having prised James Maddison from their clutches only earlier this week, it seems Ange Postecoglou now has the £40m winger in his sights once more. Although, it might not prove as straightforward as the aforementioned deal.

The writer stated: "You mention Harvey Barnes there, and there is an interest in Harvey Barnes. But equally, Harvey Barnes has a number of options and while he would be attracted to Tottenham he may look at that and think ‘wait a minute how often am I going to play here?”

"You have Son there, you have Kulusevski there and you have Richarlison there. He may look at that situation and think he may be better off elsewhere."

How good is Harvey Barnes?

Although this may be a dilemma for the one-time England international, he could join safe in the knowledge that he presents a far greater goal threat than both Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison given recent performances.

Given neither the Foxes nor Spurs performed particularly well last season, as the former were relegated and the latter failed to secure European football for the first time since 2010, the respective underperformance of the players can at least be dispassionate and without the bias that a purple patch can bring.

Their most recent campaigns showcase exactly how a player will deal with tough situations. Whilst the former Juventus ace and Brazil international went into hiding, with the latter scoring just one league goal all year, Barnes instead thrived.

Notching an impressive 13 from the wing, with a goal conversion rate of 18% (via Sofascore), his figures far outperform that of the struggling Sweden international. It seems he is finally growing into the claims of journalist Adam Bate from 2019, as he had branded him as "special" and a "huge talent".

Kulusevski even admitted earlier this month: "Of course, I’ve been disappointed personally. After the World Cup, I didn’t think I played well enough."

Having burst onto the scene with 13 goal contributions in his first 18 Premier League games during his first loan spell, it seems the expectation that he would mimic these figures weighed heavily on the 23-year-old.

He would score just twice last season, assisting seven and maintaining an abysmal 5% conversion rate in front of goal, via Sofascore. Even during that aforementioned blistering six-month period, which few would have been able to maintain, his conversion rate of 19% only slightly outperforms the 25-year-old's recent performances.

In an effort to add more cutting edge to his squad, Postecoglou could return to the King Power Stadium to secure Maddison's former teammate and bolster his own ranks further.